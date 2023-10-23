Five-Bedroom Property on Asilomar Blvd Lists for $9.6M

Nestled on One of the Most Sought-After and Expansive Bluff Streets in Pacific Palisades

Nestled on one of the most sought-after and expansive bluff streets in Pacific Palisades, this Craftsman-inspired home at 15921 Asilomar Blvd. graces the coveted corner lot, surrounded by ocean vistas and a canopy of mature trees.

This custom-designed residence, listed at $9.6 million boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It also features artisanal detailing, soaring ceilings, natural light, and manicured landscaping.

An entertainer’s delight, this home seamlessly harmonizes indoor and outdoor spaces in tune with the rhythm of the nearby ocean, visible from nearly every angle, including the kitchen, family room, breakfast room, dining room, and primary suite. The expansive rear grounds feature meticulously landscaped lawns, while a detached and gated garage accommodates a separate guest suite, offering additional opportunities for hosting family and friends.

The property is listed by Lisa Optican of Douglas Elliman – Beverly Hills. For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/15921-Asilomar-Blvd_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M28424-75037?from=srp-list-card.