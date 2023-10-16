Home Once Owned by Jackson Browne and John Bowman Lists for $16.8M

The Coastal Property Houses Three Structures Enveloped by Lush Gardens

A coastal property on market for just under $17 million, formerly graced by Hollywood icons Jackson Browne, Daryl Hannah, and Emmy Award-winning John Bowman, houses three structures enveloped by lush gardens.

The renovated main house, a five-bedroom, East Coast shingle-style dwelling, has an upper level that accommodates four bedrooms, including a primary suite featuring lofty cathedral ceilings and a spa bath, an office, and a concealed playroom. On the ground floor, a complete bedroom with a private bath, grand formal and informal living spaces, each embellished with French doors leading to the backyard.

An A-frame cottage, detached from the main house, unfolds as a two-story studio. Also on the premises, there is a two-bedroom guest house, complete with a kitchen and bath.

Outdoors includes a customized patio firepit with an al-fresco dining deck, a resort-style swimming pool, an extensive verdant lawn, a rose garden and a private sports court.

The listing comes from Justin Alexander of Compass. For more information on the property, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/226-palisades-avenue-santa-monica-ca-90402/1405362158618419313/.