Homeless Suspect Attacks Man in Palisades Park For Video Recording

The Suspect Was Taken Into Custody For Felony Battery, Robbery, and Elder Abuse

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, at approximately 3:30 pm, officers from the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a reported battery incident at Palisades Park, near the intersection with Santa Monica Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim of the battery lying on the ground, suffering from injuries to his face and head. They promptly disseminated a suspect description and direction of travel to other responding officers.

According to accounts provided by the victim and witnesses at the scene, the victim had been recording a video of Palisades Park using his cell phone when he inadvertently turned his camera toward the suspect, who is currently experiencing homelessness, while the suspect was resting on the park grounds. The suspect became agitated by the filming and confronted the victim, insisting that he cease recording. During the altercation, the suspect struck the victim at least once in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. Subsequently, the suspect seized the victim’s phone, which had fallen to the ground, and fled the area.

Officers swiftly located the suspect, identified as Tyler Jordan Keating (Date of Birth: 02-17-1989), along with the victim’s phone in close proximity. Keating was taken into custody on charges of felony battery, robbery, and elder abuse and was subsequently booked into the Santa Monica Jail, where he is currently detained. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for review and potential filing of charges.

The victim received immediate medical attention and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Individuals possessing any information pertaining to this incident are strongly encouraged to contact Detective Stephanie Davis at stephanie.davis@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Chad Goodwin at chad.goodwin@santamonica.gov, or reach out to the Watch Commander (available 24 hours) at 310-458-8427.