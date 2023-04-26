Injured Hiker Rescued by LAFD Helicopter on Josepho Spur Trail

64-Year-Old Hiker Needed Assistance West of Murphy Ranch Stables

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded with a ground and air rescue mission to aid a 64-year-old male hiker who sustained an ankle injury on the Josepho Spur Trail, west of the Murphy Ranch Stables at 10:21 a.m. on April 22.

According to LAFD officials, the emergency call came in with limited information, prompting the immediate deployment of an LAFD Rescue Helicopter. The helicopter was able to locate the injured hiker and lowered an LAFD Flight Paramedic to begin initial care and injury stabilization.

Due to the remote location, the LAFD Rescue Helicopter remained to hover while the injured hiker was hoisted aboard for continuing care during direct helicopter transport to a nearby hospital.

This swift response by the LAFD is a testament to their ongoing commitment to public safety and their readiness to respond to emergencies. The LAFD is equipped with highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology to ensure the safety of those in need.

The LAFD reminds all hikers to be prepared for outdoor activities and to carry necessary equipment such as a first-aid kit, map, compass, and a charged cell phone in case of emergencies. In the event of an emergency, hikers are encouraged to stay calm, call 9-1-1 and provide as much information as possible to the dispatcher to facilitate a swift and safe rescue mission.

In conclusion, the LAFD’s ground and air response to the injured hiker was a success, and the hiker was transported to a hospital for further medical care. The LAFD remains committed to ensuring the safety of all individuals and will continue to provide swift and efficient emergency response services to the residents of Los Angeles.