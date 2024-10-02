J.J. Abrams Lists Palisades Home for $3.5M: Report

The two-story home features a formal living room with an exposed brick fireplace, hardwood floors, and crown molding

J.J. Abrams, the renowned director of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” has listed his Pacific Palisades home for $3.495 million, according to a report from Realtor.com.

The charming three-bedroom, two-bathroom house, built in 1928, spans nearly 1,700 square feet and is located near the bluffs and Palisades Village. Abrams purchased the property in 2018 for $2.6 million.

The Palisades home features a formal living room with an exposed brick fireplace, hardwood floors, and crown molding. The two-story residence also includes a separate office, family room, and a brick patio in the backyard surrounded by raised garden beds and privacy hedges. The primary suite offers two closets and access to a covered porch. A detached guest house in the garden includes a kitchenette and bathroom.

This isn’t Abrams’ only real estate venture in the area, as he and his wife, Katie McGrath, previously sold a nearby five-bedroom mansion for approximately $20.4 million in 2022, reported Realtor.

Abrams co-created hit series like Lost and Alias and directed major blockbusters such as Mission Impossible III.