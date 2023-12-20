Jemma Pizzeria is Now Open in Palisades. Here are its Pizza Menu Options

Photo: Jemma Pizzeria

Selections Include “The Daniele” and “The Bianco”

By Zach Armstrong

Jemma Pizzeria, from Chef and restaurateur Jackson Kalb has officially opened its doors at Palisades Village. 

As previously reported, patrons can expect individual-sized pizzas crafted using the identical dough and sauce recipes perfected at Kalb’s recently launched Jemma restaurant in Hollywood. Kalb told LA Eater that almost all of the equipment left behind by Roca is new, streamlining the transition to Jemma Pizzeria in just a few weeks. Given the limited interior space and minimal outdoor seating available, the pizzeria was expected to primarily focus on takeout and delivery service. 

According to its website, Jemma’s menu includes an array of Italian delicacies such as its antipasti selections, salads and sandwiches. Its pizza options include Hapa ($25. pepperoni, roasted pineapple, jalapeño, fresno), The Daniele ($24. Cacio e pepe), Ospizza ($26. Calabrian chili, soppressata, market honey), CPJ ($27. Chicken, lambrusco bbq, red onion, cilantro, pineapple, fresno chili), Pepperoni ($23), The Bianco ($24. Provolone dolce, pistachio, red onion, parmigiano), The Frankie ($26. Pesto, jalapeno, olive, basil, kale-chicken sausage, scallion), Vodka ($27. Fresno chili, basil, burrata). And of course, the standard option of its Margherita at a cost of $20.

Jemma takes over the previous location of Roco Pizza, launched by California Pizza Kitchen co-founder Rick Rosenfield. The eatery had started operations just half a year prior to closing. That dining spot celebrated the Roman origin of its style and had a jewel-box delivery feel with floor-to-ceiling windows.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @stellabarra
Dining, News

Artisanal Pizzeria to Close on Main Street After More Than a Decade of Operations

December 21, 2023

Read more
December 21, 2023

It will stay open for dine-in, carry out and delivery until closure. By Zach Armstrong Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine...
Dining, Video

(Video) See Inside Santa Monica’s New Korean Brunch Destination

December 20, 2023

Read more
December 20, 2023

This is What Breakfast is Like Inside the New “Sweet Maple” Restaurant from Hoyul Steven @palisadesnews Sweet Maple is now...

Photo: SMMUSD
News, Upbeat

New Principal Named for McKinley Elementary School

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

She Began Her Career as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Rural Schools The Santa Monica-Malibu School District approved the appointment...

Photo: Palisades Village
News, Upbeat

Village Pop-Up Showcases Sustainable Fashion and Women Empowerment

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

The limited-time pop-up store offers a curated selection of knitwear pieces Palisadians can check out the Kilte Pop-Up, running through...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Upbeat

Monthly MakerSpace for Teens Comes to Palisades Library

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

It aims to engage young minds in STEM-related activities The Palisades Branch Library invites teens to join the Monthly MakerSpace,...

Le Cashmere
Hard, News

New Abbot Kinney Clothing Store Will Host Art Galleries and Workshops

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

It is an upcycling project between clothing brands LE CASHMERE and RE; CODE By Zach Armstrong A new store on...
News, Video

(Video) Dancing Violinist Charms Holiday Shoppers on Third Street Promenade

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

This talented musician dressed up to dance around the pavement of the shopping district. @palisadesnews This dressed-up violonist danced and...

Official
News

Dive into Enchantment: LA’s Immersive Holiday Event, Holiday Road, Returns for its 4th Year

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

Experience the magic with larger-than-life installations, Christmas lights, Santa, and More LA’s leading immersive holiday event, Holiday Road, is back...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Silver Triangle Property Lists for Under $2M

December 18, 2023

Read more
December 18, 2023

Envisioned by the globally acclaimed and decorated Architect, Amit Apel A development opportunity has surfaced in Venice’s sought-after Silver Triangle...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$1.4M Mobile Home in Pacific Palisades Now on Market

December 17, 2023

Read more
December 17, 2023

Nestled at the quiet end of a cul-de-sac, this residence is tucked away in the bluffs This fully-renovated mobile, on...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

In-Progress Five-Bedroom Palisadian Home Lists for Under $6M

December 17, 2023

Read more
December 17, 2023

Nestled in the family-friendly Alphabet Streets neighborhood An in-progress home built by Thomas James Homes is on the market in...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Searching for Gift Ideas?  Check out these for a Holiday win!

December 16, 2023

Read more
December 16, 2023

With something for everyone, Santa Monica Place stands out in the Westside area for Holiday Shopping. @palisadesnews With something for...
Hard, News

Federal Investigation Looks Into Anti-Semitic Discrimination at SMC

December 15, 2023

Read more
December 15, 2023

Students Supporting Israel alleges the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war was followed by their denial of registration By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Palisades Village
Hard, News

Prenatal and Postnatal Fitness Classes for Mothers

December 15, 2023

Read more
December 15, 2023

The program caters to mothers, providing a supportive community and fitness regimens tailored to every stage of motherhood. Through December...
News, Video

(Video) Ohtani Merchandise Sells Out at Dodgers Clubhouse Store

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

The man is bound to be one of the franchise’s greatest after his landmark $700M contract.  @palisadesnews Fans rushed to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR