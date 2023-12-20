Jemma Pizzeria is Now Open in Palisades. Here are its Pizza Menu Options

Selections Include “The Daniele” and “The Bianco”

By Zach Armstrong

Jemma Pizzeria, from Chef and restaurateur Jackson Kalb has officially opened its doors at Palisades Village.

As previously reported, patrons can expect individual-sized pizzas crafted using the identical dough and sauce recipes perfected at Kalb’s recently launched Jemma restaurant in Hollywood. Kalb told LA Eater that almost all of the equipment left behind by Roca is new, streamlining the transition to Jemma Pizzeria in just a few weeks. Given the limited interior space and minimal outdoor seating available, the pizzeria was expected to primarily focus on takeout and delivery service.

According to its website, Jemma’s menu includes an array of Italian delicacies such as its antipasti selections, salads and sandwiches. Its pizza options include Hapa ($25. pepperoni, roasted pineapple, jalapeño, fresno), The Daniele ($24. Cacio e pepe), Ospizza ($26. Calabrian chili, soppressata, market honey), CPJ ($27. Chicken, lambrusco bbq, red onion, cilantro, pineapple, fresno chili), Pepperoni ($23), The Bianco ($24. Provolone dolce, pistachio, red onion, parmigiano), The Frankie ($26. Pesto, jalapeno, olive, basil, kale-chicken sausage, scallion), Vodka ($27. Fresno chili, basil, burrata). And of course, the standard option of its Margherita at a cost of $20.

Jemma takes over the previous location of Roco Pizza, launched by California Pizza Kitchen co-founder Rick Rosenfield. The eatery had started operations just half a year prior to closing. That dining spot celebrated the Roman origin of its style and had a jewel-box delivery feel with floor-to-ceiling windows.