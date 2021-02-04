Keep an Eye out for a 1998 Buick Sedan

A silver 1998 Buick sedan. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer James Allen 39318@lapd.online

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include two suspects stole packages from a porch in broad daylight before fleeing in a 1998 silver Buick sedan.

Burglary

January 15, 8:36 p.m., in the 17800 block of Vicino Way. The unknown suspect smashed the front glass door to the location. The suspect selected victim’s property and fled the location with this property.

January 27 to 28, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., in the 17300 block of Sunset. The unknown suspect smashed the front glass door to the location. The suspect selected victim’s property and fled the location with the property.

January 22 to 25, 3 to 5 p.m., in the 1400 block of West El Bosque. The unknown suspect smashed the rear patio door to the location. The suspect selected victim’s property and fled the location with this property.

Burglary/Theft From Vehicle

January 24 to 25, 5:45 p.m. to 10:15 a.m., in the 510 block of Los Liones Drive. The unknown suspect entered victim’s vehicle and removed property, which included a wallet, a California ID and credit cards.

Theft

January 27, 2:30 p.m., in the 10400 block of Almayo Avenue. Unknown male and female Hispanics, no further description, removed packages from victim’s porch. Suspects fled the location in an unknown direction in a silver 1998 Buick sedan.

