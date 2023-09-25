LAFD Airlifts Woman Near Trippet Ranch

Photo: Getty Images

Paramedics Reached the Patient on the Ground While Air Ops Landed Nearby

By Zach Armstrong

The Los Angeles Fire Department airlifted a 21-year-old female after a mountain bike crash in Topanga State Park.

Paramedics reached the patient on the ground, on a remote trail near Trippet Ranch on the 20800 block of Waveview Drive, while LAFD Air Ops landed nearby around 1:30 p.m, authorities said. 

The woman was transferred by ground crews into the helicopter, which carried her to an area hospital in moderate condition.

