LAFD Rescues Man Who Became Ill While Hiking Near Pacific Palisades

Air rescue performed Wednesday morning in a remote section of the Trailer Canyon Fire Road

LAFD crews rescued a man who had become ill while hiking near Pacific Palisades this week.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Wednesday around 10:50 a.m. in a remote section of the Trailer Canyon Fire Road within Topanga State Park.

LAFD ground and air response crews responded to reports of an adult male who had become ill. An LAFD Flight Paramedic was lowered to stabilize the patient.

Soon after, the man was hoisted aboard a hovering LAFD rescue helicopter for in-flight care and direct transport to a local hospital.

The LAFD has no further details regarding the age, identity or condition of the hiker involved.