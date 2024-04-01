LAFD Rescues Stranded Hiker in Santa Monica Mountains

Photo: Getty Images

His Approximate Location Was South of Skull Rock

By Zach Armstrong

LAFD rescued a hiker who was stranded in the dark, wet wilderness of the Santa Monica Mountains on Sunday night.

A little after 8 p.m., an LAFD helicopter located a male hiker deserted on a “rain-soaked” section of Temescal Ridge Trail. His approximate location was south of Skull Rock in Topanga State Park. 

After the helicopter lowered a paramedic to perform a medical assessment, the hiker stated he was uninjured, according to LAFD. He was then hoisted aboard the aircraft and shuttled to a “safe location beyond the wilderness.”

