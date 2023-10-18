Local Charter School Brings Back Halloween Festival

The Festival Promises a Spooktacular Time

Marquez Charter School is thrilled to bring back its beloved Halloween Festival on October 22, inviting the entire community to join in the Spooky Season celebration!

The festival promises a spooktacular time with carnival games, mouthwatering food, exciting prizes, and a spine-tingling Haunted House. Additionally, Friends of Marquez will host its annual Pumpkin Sale, featuring beautiful pumpkins sourced from Underwood Farms.

Marquez Charter School is located at 16821 Marquez Ave. For convenience, pumpkin sales and game ticket pre-orders can be made at www.friendsofmarquez.com.