Longtime Palisades Toy Store Puzzle Zoo Faces Eviction

Puzzle Zoo in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Store in the process of trying to find a new location in the Pacific Palisades

By Dolores Quintana

Puzzle Zoo, a toy store that is an institution in the Pacific Palisades after 21 years of being in business, has been served with a 30 day eviction notice as reported by the Palisadian Post.

The Community United Methodist Church of Pacific Palisades served the notice as the owners of the property. Puzzle Zoo owner Jay Demircift was shocked by the move and doesn’t know what the future will bring for his store.

The original location of Puzzle Zoo was founded in Santa Monica by a 20 year old Demircift, an immigrant from Istanbul, Turkey, who came to the United States at the age of 15. Demircift opened the first Palisades location of the store on Swarthmore Avenue in 2000 and the store moved sixteen years later to its current location. 

The Palisadian Post quotes Demircift about the eviction and he says, “I thought they were trying to get my attention since I owed them back rent from the pandemic. I thought if I catch up with the rent they would let me stay,” he said. “I don’t know what to think. I have never in almost 30 years in business had a landlord give me a 30-[day] notice to leave because if you own a retail building and you manage it you know what is involved in building it.”

Demircift responded to the eviction notice by placing signs in the store’s windows that said, as quoted by the Palisadian Post, “Community United Methodist Church of Pacific Palisades has decided to kick us out … We don’t know how to convey our disappointment and sadness. Building a business and community takes a long time and the United Methodist Church of Pacific Palisades is destroying 21 years of hard work with a 30-day notice.” He also made an emotional plea to the Board of Trustees to the Pacific Palisades Community United Methodist Church asking what he could do to remain on the property, but a final decision has been made by the Board. 

As quoted by the Palisadian Post, Demircift added, “When I put up the signs, I was hoping that they could see how distressed I was about the situation and thinking, maybe they will change their mind and discuss. I told them this will also affect me personally and financially, I have a family, two kids. I felt like I was talking to a wall, they had made the decision and it was done.

According to Demircift, he first signed a five year lease agreement with the church and after the lease expired last year, Puzzle Zoo went to a month-to-month lease agreement. Demircift had hoped to sign another long-term lease in the future. “The church has been very nice and accommodating in the past, that is why I am not understanding this,” he said. “It is just a shame that we have to move,” he said, as quoted by the Palisadian Post. 

The Community United Methodist Church responded to the Palisadian Post with this statement, “Like any property owner, the Church has the right (and the fiduciary duty as stewards of the parishioners’ resources) to do what it believes is the proper course of action with the property where Puzzle Zoo is located. Two proposed lease extensions were sent to the tenant, but no action was taken by the tenant. After further and careful consideration, the Church’s Board of Trustees have decided not to renew the lease for the Puzzle Zoo location.”

“We are sorry that our decision has caused the Puzzle Zoo ownership to be upset, but we are legally required to do what we believe is in the best interests of the Church, as the property owner. We trust the community, of which we have been a member for nearly 100 years, will respect our decision and not engage or indulge in any unfounded rumors.”

Puzzle Zoo is in the process of trying to find a new location in the Pacific Palisades but has faced difficulty locating a new potential location due to “high-priced property” as quoted by the Palisadian Post. 

The store has received visits from Palisades families who wanted to say their goodbyes.  General Manager of 11 years Gerardo Perez said, as quoted by the Palisadian Post, “I’ve come to understand how much I alone meant to many of the kids that live here, to even go as far as to ask me to autograph their purchase to keep as a memory. To our customers, I’d like to say thank you for all the support. We love you guys and I’m sorry that it’s come to this.”

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

Actor Michael Madsen Arrested In Malibu: Palisades Today – March 7th, 2022

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Actor Michael Madsen Arrested In Malibu* Upcoming Centennial Celebrations On The Way...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Illegal Dumping Is the Focus of City Council’s Newest Approved Motions

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Most of Councilmember Kevin de León’s Clean Streets Plan approved by lawmakers By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Kevin de León,...

Photos: Twitter (@LACoLifeguards).
News

Pygmy Sperm Whale Euthanized After Washing Ashore in Malibu

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Adult pygmy sperm whale stranded on beach Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A pygmy sperm whale that washed ashore at...
News, Video

The Future of EV Charging Stations in Santa Monica

March 7, 2022

Read more
March 7, 2022

The City of Santa Monica’s own Sustainability analyst discusses the future of the City’s EV Action Plan in this video...
News, Real Estate

LA Lawmakers Direct City to Offer Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy First Right of Refusal Before Future Sales of Hillside Surplus Property

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

City Council motion applies to City-owned parcels By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have directed the city to offer the...

Photos: Jeff Ong/Compass.
News, Real Estate

Whoopi Golderbeg’s Former Palisades Mansion Slated for Teardown

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

Property back on the market for 16% more than the original $9.6 million By Dolores Quintana  The former residence of...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

LA City Controller Report Shows Average Cost of Supportive Housing Unit Nearly $600,000

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

City Controller report details rising costs for supportive housing By Dolores Quintana In a report titled The Problems and Progress...

Amazon Books (bottom left) at Palisades Village. Photo: Google.
News

Palisades Village Poised to Lose a Major Tenant

March 4, 2022

Read more
March 4, 2022

Amazon announces closure of all brick-and-mortar stores By Sam Catanzaro Palisades Village is poised to lose a major tenant following...

Photo: Facebook (@lapdpacificdivision).
News

LAPD Operations-West Bureau Commences Community Police Academy

March 2, 2022

Read more
March 2, 2022

Pacific Area Community Police Station hosting 11-week program Submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department On March 29, 2022, Operations-West...
News

Eli‘s Absence: The Uplifting Story of a Family Getting Lost Dog Back

March 2, 2022

Read more
March 2, 2022

By Donna Chadwick It was a Tuesday. A brisk and sunny morning, February 15, 2022, about 7:45 a.m. Eli our...

Photos: Courtesy Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness
News, Upbeat Beat

A Gift of Compassion From the Pacific Palisades Ministerial Association Brown Bag Brigade

March 2, 2022

Read more
March 2, 2022

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness and Glanda Sherman Outreach Team, The People Concern The year was...
News, Video

Santa Monica City Hall Reopens to Public

March 1, 2022

Read more
March 1, 2022

After closing in March 2020 Santa Monica City Hall has reopened to the public. Learn what services are available now...

Photo: The American Red Cross.
News, Westside Wellness

Critical Need for Blood Donations on the Westside

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

American Red Cross, UCLA Health continue to face a national blood emergency By Dolores Quintana  The American Red Cross continues...

Palisades Drive near Sunset Boulevard. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

City Council Looking Into Reducing Speed Limits for Palisades Streets

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

City Council Transportation Committee approves LADOT speed reduction plan By Sam Catanzaro Reduced speed limits may be coming for streets...
News, Video

Pali High School Senior Raises Funds for Leukemia Society: Palisades Today – February 28th 2022

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Puzzle Zoo On Sunset Blvd Has Closed After Church Gives 30 Days...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR