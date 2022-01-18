Los Angeles Homeless Count Postponed Amid COVID-19 Surge

LAHSA count to take place February 23 for Westside

By Sam Catanzaro

On Friday, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) announced the postponement of the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count to February 22-24, 2022. LAHSA cited the current COVID-19 Omicron variant surge in Los Angeles County as the reason for the postponement of the count, which was initially supposed to take place at the end of January. 

The Homeless Count will now conducted over three nights in different parts of the region: 

February 22: San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys; 
February 23: West Los Angeles (including Santa Monica), Southeast Los Angeles, and the South Bay
February 24: Antelope Valley, Metro Los Angeles, and South Los Angeles

“While we work to ensure an accurate Homeless Count, we cannot ignore the surging number of positive COVID-19 cases across our region,” said LAHSA Executive Director Heidi Marston. “Even with safety precautions such as moving training online, developing outdoor deployment sites, and keeping households together, moving forward with a count in January places our unhoused neighbors, volunteers, staff, and the accuracy of the Count at risk.”

Before the Omicron variant led to a surge, LAHSA made several anticipated design changes to the 2022 Homeless Count to limit COVID-19 transmission, including moving most deployment sites outdoors— at many sites, volunteers will not leave their cars to pick up their count packets. In addition, training sessions were moved online. 

LAHSA has also partnered with Akido Labs to develop a mobile app that uploads data collected to a central server instead of returning paper sheets to local sites for manual tallying. 

“Using the new app will improve data gathering and quality assurance processes while limiting the number of in-person contact volunteers have with Homeless Count staff,” the agency said. 

Last year, the count could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the last time the count could safely be conducted, 66,436 people were found to be living on the street in tents, makeshift dwellings, and vehicles across Los Angeles County. 

LAHSA continues to seek volunteers to count in February. Those interested can visit theycountwillyou.org for more information and register.

in News
Related Posts
An aerial rendering of the Liberty Canyon Wildlife Crossing. Credit: Living Habitats.
News, Upbeat Beat

World’s Largest Wildlife Crossing Set to Break Ground

January 18, 2022

Read more
January 18, 2022

Crossing over the 101 Freeway set to break ground this spring By Sam Catanzaro The world’s largest wildlife crossing will...
News, Video

Genesis Invitational PGA Golf Tour Coming To Westside: Palisades Today – January 17th, 2022

January 17, 2022

Read more
January 17, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Genesis Invitational PGA Golf Tour Coming To Westside* Marquez Charter Elementary Welcomes...

Santa Monica and Will Rogers beaches, January 15 around 8 a.m. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Tsunami Leaves Palisades Undamaged

January 17, 2022

Read more
January 17, 2022

Volcanic explosion in Tonga sends small tsunami to West Coast over the weekend By Sam Catanzaro A tsunami that reached...

Santa Monica and Will Rogers beaches, January 15 around 8 a.m. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Pacific Palisades

January 15, 2022

Read more
January 15, 2022

Volcanic explosion in Tonga sends small tsunami to West Coast over the weekend No damage expected for Santa Monica Bay...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Baseball Star Christian Yelich Sells Palisades-Area Property for $6.5 Million

January 14, 2022

Read more
January 14, 2022

SoCal native planning to develop another Malibu property By Dolores Quintana Christian Yelich, All-Star player for the Milwaukee Brewers has...

A rendering of an apartment planned by an NYC-based developer on 5th Street in Santa Monica. Credit: Tishman Speyer.
News, Real Estate

NYC-Based Developer Finalizes Acquisition of Westside Residential Development Site

January 14, 2022

Read more
January 14, 2022

Tishman Speyer to begin construction in late 2022 on its first LA-area residential project By Sam Catanzaro An NYC-based developer...

Photo: Marc Angeles
News

Bel Air Megamansion ‘The One’ Is Finally Being Put up for Sale

January 14, 2022

Read more
January 14, 2022

$295 million asking price for infamous property By Dolores Quintana The One, the most famous of all the megamansions and...

Brianna Kupfer. Photo: Facebook.
Crime, News

Pacific Palisades Woman Murdered in Hancock Park Furniture Store

January 14, 2022

Read more
January 14, 2022

Stabbing of Brianna Kupfer under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Police say a homeless man murdered a Pacific Palisades woman who...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
Crime, News

Palisades Resident Pleads Guilty to Federal Extortion Charges

January 13, 2022

Read more
January 13, 2022

Thomas H. Peters, former Los Angeles City Attorney’s Official in charge of civil litigation faces up to 20 years in...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Bonin One of Two Councilmembers to Vote Against Anti-Camping Enforcement

January 13, 2022

Read more
January 13, 2022

City Council votives to enforce its anti-camping ordinance at 58 new locations By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin was one...

Photo: thesewchateau.com.
News

Palisades Village Shop Sew Chateau is Closing

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

Shop closing after five year run By Dolores Quintana After five years, Sew Chateau is saying so long to the...

The mountain lion identified as P-81 was captured in early 2020. Photo: NPS/Jeff Sikich.
News

Local Mountain Lions Show First Reproductive Effects of Inbreeding

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

“It’s quite severe,” says the lead researcher in UCLA study  By Sam Catanzaro UCLA scientists tracking two local mountain lion...
News, Westside Wellness

Cedars-Sinai Urges Blood Donations

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

As 2022 begins, Cedars-Sinai is facing a critical blood shortage and is encouraging prospective donors to give blood as soon...
News, Video

Annual Homeless Count Seeks Volunteers Through PPTFH: Palisades Today – January 10th, 2022

January 10, 2022

Read more
January 10, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Annual Homeless Count Seeks Volunteers Through PPTFH* Beloved Gerry Blanck’s Dojo Closes...

Photo: Zillow
News, Real Estate

Massage Chair Mogul’s Mandeville Canyon “Fortress Estate” Sells for $56.55 Million

January 7, 2022

Read more
January 7, 2022

Matt Wollman sells estate  By Dolores Quintana A Mandeville Canyon “fortress estate” has been sold for over $55 million.  Matt...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR