Man Attempts to Rape Woman Mourning Her Mother at Will Rogers State Beach

Suspect still at large wanted for February 3 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

A man attempted to rape a woman who was mourning the loss of her mother at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades over the weekend.

The incident took place on Saturday, February 3 around 6:20 p.m. next to Tower 15 at Will Rogers State Beach.

According to info from a private citizen, a young woman was at the beach, to mourn and reflect on the 7th anniversary of her mother passing away from cancer. A man approached her and pulled out a knife or box cutter before beginning to forcefully drag her towards the water. He then held her close, wrapping his arms around her neck and shoulders whilst placing his hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming. As he dragged her away from the parking lot/bike path area and towards the shoreline, he made threatening remarks that he intended to rape her. The woman was able to get her to pepper spray out and escape unhurt, by using the pepper spray.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’7″-8″ tall and weighing 150-160 pounds. He wore a black or navy zip-up track jacket with “duck” written on one side in white writing and cursive writing on the other side, navy or black pants that resembled workout trousers and a tan army cap-looking hat. It is believed that he may have been homeless. Police are still searching for the man, and urge anyone with information to come forward.

If anyone has additional information, please contact LAPD West LA Division Detectives at (310) 444-0711.