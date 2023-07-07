Media Software CEO Puts Palisades Property on Market

Ross McCray Listed His Previous Property at Nearly $8 Million

VideoAmp CEO Ross McCray has upgraded living arrangements, transitioning from a modern farmhouse-style residence in Pacific Palisades to a Spanish-style villa located in Brentwood’s horse-friendly Sullivan Canyon community, Dirt.com.

McCray listed his previous property at nearly $8 million, while the new residence was initially offered at $16.5 million, Dirt reported. Spanning over 10,300 square feet, his new two-story villa encompasses six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Built in 2007, the home has undergone extensive modern upgrades and is situated on approximately two-thirds of an acre, conveniently located near the Sullivan Canyon riding ring and Santa Monica Mountain trails.

Nestled behind walls and wooden gates, the stucco and terracotta-roofed structure is described as a “Montecito-style equestrian estate” in the listing, Dirt reported. A walkway leads to the front door, featuring wide steps and a double-height entry foyer adorned with a curving mosaic-tiled staircase. The foyer seamlessly transitions into a grand formal living room characterized by soaring ceilings, clerestory windows, balconies, a majestic fireplace, and French doors that open up to the outdoors.

Renowned for his work in measuring advertising currency for major media conglomerates such as The Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. Discovery, Ross McCray has recently achieved a significant milestone with his data platform, VideoAmp. The platform has secured a 10-year deal with Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, further solidifying McCray’s success as the CEO.