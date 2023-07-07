Media Software CEO Puts Palisades Property on Market

Photo: Instagram: @zaainabeauty

Ross McCray Listed His Previous Property at Nearly $8 Million

VideoAmp CEO Ross McCray has upgraded living arrangements, transitioning from a modern farmhouse-style residence in Pacific Palisades to a Spanish-style villa located in Brentwood’s horse-friendly Sullivan Canyon community, Dirt.com.

McCray listed his previous property at nearly $8 million, while the new residence was initially offered at $16.5 million, Dirt reported. Spanning over 10,300 square feet, his new two-story villa encompasses six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Built in 2007, the home has undergone extensive modern upgrades and is situated on approximately two-thirds of an acre, conveniently located near the Sullivan Canyon riding ring and Santa Monica Mountain trails.

Nestled behind walls and wooden gates, the stucco and terracotta-roofed structure is described as a “Montecito-style equestrian estate” in the listing, Dirt reported. A walkway leads to the front door, featuring wide steps and a double-height entry foyer adorned with a curving mosaic-tiled staircase. The foyer seamlessly transitions into a grand formal living room characterized by soaring ceilings, clerestory windows, balconies, a majestic fireplace, and French doors that open up to the outdoors.

Renowned for his work in measuring advertising currency for major media conglomerates such as The Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. Discovery, Ross McCray has recently achieved a significant milestone with his data platform, VideoAmp. The platform has secured a 10-year deal with Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, further solidifying McCray’s success as the CEO.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$24M “Flight House” in Palisades Includes Temperature-Controlled Wine Enclosure and Powder Room

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

The Foyer Features an Accent Wall With Glass Globes Overhead The Flight House, located in Palisades Riviera and designed by...
News, Video

(Video) Construction of New TOTEME Store Underway at the Village

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

The Stockholm-based fashion brand will soon open up shop at Palisades Village. @palisadesnews The new TOTEME Palisades store is being...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pop up Picnic for Couples Includes Guided Activities

July 5, 2023

Read more
July 5, 2023

Activities Centered Around Wellness, Faith, Communication, Finances and Empowerment Klein Park will host the Pop-Up Park Picnic: Couple Date Night...

Photo: Instagram: @lovipoe
Dining, Food & Drink, News

This Is the Most Expensive Item on Porta Via’s Menu

July 5, 2023

Read more
July 5, 2023

The Menu Is Highlighted by Baked Goods, Sandwiches, Fish and Meats. What Item Is the Most Costly? By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Airbnb
News

Airbnb Offers Chance to Stay at Malibu Barbie Mansion for Two Free Nights

July 5, 2023

Read more
July 5, 2023

It Boasts a Dance Floor, Pink Slide and Expansive Swimming Pool A three-story Malibu property, resembling the iconic mansion of...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Self-Awakening Workshop Coming to Pacific Palisades

July 5, 2023

Read more
July 5, 2023

The Course Provides Insight Into Topics Such as the Sustained Focus in the Body’s Physiology The “InnerSense 3-Day Self-awareness Workshop”...

Photo: Getty Images
News

(Survey) Who’s your favorite Pacific Palisades Celebrity Resident?

July 5, 2023

Read more
July 5, 2023

We Were Curious, Who Is the Favorite Local Celebrity of Palisadians? By Zach Armstrong Pacific Palisades is known for its...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) This is what Palisadians think of Palisades Village

July 1, 2023

Read more
July 1, 2023

We created a survey asking readers if they approve of Palisades Village. These were the results. @palisadesnews This is what...

Photo: Official
News

LA County Has Issued Warnings About Consuming Seafood, Approaching Marine Mammals

July 1, 2023

Read more
July 1, 2023

Neurotoxin Could Sicken Humans That Eat Seafood, Animals Could Be Dangerous By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County Departments of Beaches...

Photo: Official
News

Unite Here Local 11 Considering A Hotel Strike That Could Start This Weekend

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

Strike Could Affect Hotels All Over Los Angeles and Santa Monica By Dolores Quintana UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Tree House-Reminiscent Palisades Home on Market for $4M

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

The Home Was Featured in Architectural Digest Recently featured in Architectural Digest, this Pacific Palisades home on market for $3.99...

Photo: Redfin
News, Real Estate

Bel-Air Bay Club Home on Market for $5M

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

It Reemerged on the Market After Undergoing Top-To-Bottom Renovation Nestled in the sought-after upper Bel-Air Bay Club neighborhood of Pacific...
News, Video

(Video) Kids Are Back to Having Fun at Palisades Parks & Rec Center

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

With Summer in full swing and the sun back out, kids are back at Pali Parks and Rec to have...

Photo: Facebook
News

Heat Warning For Los Angeles County In Effect For Holiday Weekend

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

Triple Digit Temperatures Are Expected, So Extra Care Must Be Taken By Dolores Quintana With scorching temperatures forecasted this holiday...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Bonjour Fête to Offer Fourth-Of-July Themed Treats Over Weekend

June 29, 2023

Read more
June 29, 2023

The Store Helps People Prepare for Holiday Occasions By Zach Armstrong On July 2, Bonjour Fête in Palisades Village will...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR