Message From Palisades High School Principal Pam Magee

05/25/22

Dear PCHS Community,

PCHS shares the collective grief of all who suffered loss from yesterday’s devastating events at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as well as other similar non-school based incidents that have recently occurred. As a community we come together to process these recurring acts of senseless violence, in an already volatile setting in the United States. We encourage our students to come together and support their peers in confidence that we can not only heal, but put our heads together to find a solution to end these events on school grounds, and other community places. 

Schools must be safe places for all. To ensure the physical and emotional health and safety of everyone on our campus, PCHS has invested in security measures and mental health resources.

We regularly review our emergency plans, and a School Police Officer on campus daily and are in close contact with local law enforcement. We must all continue being vigilant. Report any concerning activity, social media posts or other observations to the Pali Tip Line (TEXT or LEAVE A VOICEMAIL: (310) 570-6111). If you See Something – Say Something.  Our anonymous tip line is monitored around the clock so do not hesitate to use it whenever needed. Also, if on campus you can consult with our Dean’s Office, Campus Unification Director, Security Personnel,  School Police Office, a Teacher or Administrator for help or guidance on any concern.

Pali High has many mental health resources for students that you are always welcome to utilize.   You can learn more about these on the PCHS website homepage – Look for the Mental Health Tab. Further announcements are coming today from the Mental Health team regarding counseling support for today and during the remainder of this school year.  (https://sites.google.com/palihigh.org/palihighmentalhealth).

In response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, the National Child Traumatic Stress Network has developed resources to help children, families, educators, and communities navigate what they are seeing and hearing, acknowledge their feelings, and find ways to cope together.

These resources include:

Additional resources from the Los Angeles County Department of Education:

During trying times such as these, we need more than ever to look out for and take care of each other. Our most valuable resource is the close bond of our community. Thank you for being a constant partner in ensuring the safety of our students and staff. 

Sincerely,

MageeSignature.png

Pam Magee, Ed.D.
Executive Director/Principal

in News
Related Posts
Local Business Spotlight, News

Must-Watch ‘Disruptive’ Appliance Experience Store Opens in West Los Angeles, Hosts Grand Opening in June

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Howard’s West Los Angeles Experience Center opening at 900 La Brea Boulevard  By Susan Payne West Los Angeles is home...

The Palisades Fire burns on the weekend of May 15-16, 2021. LAFD Photo | Harry Garvin.
Fire, News

99 Percent of Palisades Properties at Risk for Wildfire Damage

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

First Street Foundation’s Risk Factor report sheds light on risk Palisades residents face By Dolores Quintana in 2021, 3,629 structures...
News

Man Arrested After Trove of Molotov Cocktails Found in Santa Monica Mountains

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

Maksim Klimenko in custody following May 21 discovery of eight Molotov cocktails By Sam Catanzaro  A man has been arrested...

Firefighting efforts during the 2019 Getty Fire in Brentwood. Photo: LAFD/Rick McClure
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Fire Suppression in the Hills Above Brentwood

May 25, 2022

Read more
May 25, 2022

Let’s try a little thought experiment. Anyone who lives in the canyons north of Sunset is rightly concerned about the...

Ranger Mary on a virtual "field trip" with 4th graders from Oxnard. Photo: NPS
News, Upbeat Beat

Santa Monica Mountains Nat’l Recreation Area Receives Grant That Will Virtually Bring 4th Graders to the Park

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Rangers engage students on topics related to local public lands Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area recently received an Open...

The smoke plume from the fast-moving Woolsey Fire encroaching on Malibu on November 9, 2018, as residents evacuate along the Pacific Coast Highway. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

City of Malibu Adds Two New Fire Safety Liaisons to Enhance Wildfire Preparedness and Response

May 23, 2022

Read more
May 23, 2022

The City of Malibu has hired two additional Fire Safety Liaisons as part of the City’s efforts to enhance Malibu’s...
News, Video

Palisades Library Reopens After Nearly Two Years Of Closure: Palisades Today – May 23rd, 2022

May 23, 2022

Read more
May 23, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Library Reopens After Nearly Two Years Of Closure * Private Developer Fined...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Metro Sees 15.9 Percent Increase in Median Rent

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Median rent of $2,258, according to recent report By Dolores Quintana The ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the issues of housing...
News, Real Estate

Amalfi Drive Custom Home Sells for $21 Million

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Six bedroom property sells to unnamed buyer By Dolores Quintana  The Story Company, a custom home development company, that is...

Jim Murez. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Interview With CD-11 Candidate Jim Murez

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The following is an interview with Jim Murez, a candidate for Mike Bonin’s soon-to-be-vacant seat on Los...
News

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Friday Afternoon and Night

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

By Staff Writer A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming to the Westside this afternoon and tonight The...
News

CD-11 Profile: The Allison Holdorff-Polhill Interview

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Nick Antonicello speaks to council candidate Allison Holdorff-Polhill on homelessness, city finances and the current and future state of the...

Photo: Courtesy of Motional
News

Motional And UberEats Launch Autonomous Deliveries In Santa Monica

May 18, 2022

Read more
May 18, 2022

There Are Plans For Expansion Into The Rest Of Los Angeles Motional, a global driverless technology leader, and Uber Technologies...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Winston Pies Opening Third Location In Santa Monica

May 18, 2022

Read more
May 18, 2022

The restaurant used to be known as ButterCrust Pies Winston Pies is staying in Santa Monica when opening their third...

Photo: Courtesy of UCLA
News

Only 10 Vaquita Porpoises Survive, But The Species May Not Be Doomed

May 17, 2022

Read more
May 17, 2022

Hope remains for the porpoise species not only survive but thrive with human help. By Stuart Wolpert The vaquita porpoise,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR