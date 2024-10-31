Michael Mina’s Egyptian-Mediterranean Restaurant Opens in Santa Monica

Inside, the 270-Seat Restaurant’s Interior Draws Inspiration From Greek and Egyptian Coastal Aesthetics

Renowned chef Michael Mina has opened his newest culinary venture, Orla, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant that delves into Mina’s Egyptian roots.

Located at the Regent Santa Monica Beach hotel, Orla offers an experience that combines Mina’s distinctive high-end techniques with flavors from the Mediterranean and the Middle East, creating an homage to his Egyptian heritage.

Originally from Cairo, Mina moved to Washington state as a young child. His career, launched in New York at Chef Charlie Palmer’s Aureole, has since included iconic restaurants such as San Francisco’s Aqua, which established him as a powerhouse in fine dining. Today, Mina’s MINA Group oversees more than 30 restaurants globally, spanning cuisines from American to Japanese to Italian. However, Orla marks a personal and culinary return to his heritage.

Orla’s menu, crafted by Mina and Executive Chef Jacob Solomon, a Los Angeles native, showcases Mina’s take on Egyptian-Mediterranean fare, with items like caviar-topped fateer and charcoal-grilled octopus with saffron broth, as reported by The Los Angeles Times. The “kebab platter,” designed for two, features filet mignon, lamb kofta, and chicken dolmas, presented with traditional Middle Eastern dips and rice, as reported by LA Magazine.

Its main dining room features a handcrafted mosaic octopus floor and ocean views, designed by the AvroKO firm. For Mina, the ambiance is integral to creating an immersive dining experience, a vision shared by Strategic Hotels, which partnered with him on the restaurant's development. The hotel's transformation from the former Loews to the Regent signals a commitment to luxury and culinary innovation that complements Orla's unique appeal.



For Mina, Orla represents the culmination of years of exploration into Egyptian cuisine, a journey he also captured in his recent cookbook, My Egypt: Cooking from My Roots (LA Magazine). As Orla opens its doors in Santa Monica, Mina’s lifelong ambition to showcase his heritage is now a centerpiece of his culinary empire.