Organic Produce Shop to Open Second Store in Malibu

The Menu Includes Cilantro Lime Chicken and Turkey Meatballs

Hank’s Organic, a family-owned organic produce concept known for its affordability, will be opening a second location later this year at 22601 E Pacific Coast Highway in Eastern Malibu, What Now Los Angeles reported.

The original Hank’s was founded by Manuel Reynoso in 2021 at the former premises of Urban Radish (661 Imperial Street), a grocery store and eatery that had shut down earlier that year, the news outlet reported. Alongside offering all-organic groceries, the new location of Hank’s will feature a juice and coffee bar, a hot and cold food deli counter, and a meat department offering grass-fed meats and organic chicken.

Hank’s menus showcase a variety of deliciously healthy dishes, including cilantro lime chicken, turkey meatballs, spaghetti squash with Pomodoro sauce, intricate salads with superfood ingredients, and much more.

Operating as a one-stop shop, the store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.