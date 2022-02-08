Outdoor Transitional Pre-K Harnesses the Power of Nature to Teach STEAM

Photo Credit: Andres Ospina

Roots and Wings Pre-K School Teaches Kids Using STEAM Method 

By Susan Payne

Nestled between the Santa Monica mountains and the Pacific Ocean is a new outdoor transitional kindergarten rooted in nature-based philosophies, Science Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) and experimental learning.

Founded by Margarita Pagliai, Roots and Wings Transitional Kindergarten is the first multidimensional, outdoor transitional kindergarten in the heart of Pacific Palisades designed to prepare and transition children for kindergarten and continued development success thereafter. TK provides a perfect fit for children who are not ready for kindergarten, but outgrowing preschool. Pagliai founded Little Dolphins Preschool in her garage over 30 years ago, and then Seven Arrows 23 years ago. She still leads both schools and is thrilled to have this new offering, a TK at Aldersgate in the Palisades.

Roots and Wings emphasizes core tenets such as social emotional skills, problem solving, critical thinking and peer collaboration that contribute to a strong foundation of academic readiness, essential to lifelong success as global citizens.

In the last two years, Pagliai said social thinking and play are two experiences that children lost during the pandemic, which led to the opening of Roots and Wings, an outdoor classroom for nature exploration and learning through play.

“We’ve learned in the last two years, the importance of children being immersed in nature for sensory integration and to make sense of the world. Children are curious to learn how nature works and what lessons we can learn from nature, so our curriculum is completely based in scientific thinking.” said Pagliai.

Fostering social engagement and mindfulness in an age appropriate way, Pagliai said students will learn the skills of STEAM through observation and develop motor skills on a campus designed to inspire children to become stewards of the natural world around them.

Through the hands-on experience of developing an edible garden, students will learn how to harvest plants and vegetables and learn math and chemistry by cooking those ingredients. On the beachfront, they will learn how a wave becomes full of energy and powerful, and at the base of Temescal Canyon, the students will observe trees, birds and patterns of nature.

“Nature is the best way to make meaning in a very specific way. Everything is connected to what they are learning,” Pagliai said. “We are all about having the kids super connected with their own soul and being ready for kindergarten.”

Pagliai’s devotion to nature and adoration for children are one in the same, thanks to environmentalist Dr. Jane Goodall, most known for her detailed and long-term research on chimpanzees in Tanzania.

“Jane came to our school 25 years ago and I asked her how I can teach my students to be scientists. She said to observe,” Pagliai said. “She came to spread conservation and inspire us to preserve the mountains and trees around us.”

Roots and Wings was developed around Goodall’s mission to create a world where we can live in harmony and nature. Fostering a passion for the outside world at a young age is an important step toward the efforts to conserve and protect the planet, said Pagliai.

In addition to its nature-based curriculum, children enrolled at Roots and Wings will gain meaningful exposure to traditional sports such as baseball, soccer, basketball and track and field outdoors, meant to help guide their sports preferences for years to come. PE classes will target gross and fine motor practices coupled with communication development.

Roots and Wings is accepting its first round of enrollment applications until February 10 for the 2022-23 school year. After that deadline, enrollment is ongoing until the 16 spots are filled.

During the application process, Roots and Wings’ Outbound Admission Team will coach parents on their kindergarten options and work closely in developing an individual learning plan for each child, adapting to the learning style of each child and modifying instruction in an array of tailored formats in order to reach each individual.

Roots and Wings is located on the Aldersgate Campus. Tours can be booked here. For more information, visit rootsandwingscenter.org.

in Education, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook, Alligator Cracking Photo.
News

La Cruz Drive Needs To Be Repaved After Water Main Bursts

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Street Has Needed Repairs For Some Time By Dolores Quintana On Feb. 2 at 6:45 a.m., a water main burst...
News, Video

Resilient Palisades Launches Phase One Of Micro Grid Solar Plan: Palisades Today – February 7th, 2022

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Resilient Palisades Launches Phase One Of Micro Grid Solar Plan*  Palisades Democratic...
News, Real Estate

Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

By Dolores Quintana I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless),...

Sam Page. Photo: Facebook.
News, Real Estate

Hallmark Channel Actor Sam Page Puts Palisades Home up for Sale

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

$3.95 million price tag for 2,800 square foot house. By Dolores Quintana Sam Page, popular Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and...

Rick Caruso. Photo: caruso.com
News

Rick Caruso Contemplating Mayoral Bid

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

Local Billionaire registers as Democrat ahead of mayor’s race By Sam Catanzaro Billionaire real estate mogul and possible 2022 Los...
News

Assemblymember Richard Bloom Drops out of LA County Supervisor Race

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Third District LA County Supervisor race loses a candidate By Dolores Quintana Well regarded and popular County Supervisor candidate for...
Education, Family, Video

Engage, Discover, And Succeed At Eclipse School!

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

With over 50 years of combined teaching experience, Shea Morris and Beth Reilly are thrilled to introduce Eclipse School and...

Photo: Facebook (@primosdonuts).
Dining, News

LA Rams-Themed Donuts Available at Westside Donut Spot for Superbowl Weekend

February 2, 2022

Read more
February 2, 2022

Support the Rams at Primo’s for the next weekends By Dolores Quintana If you are rooting for the Rams to...

Photo: Facebook (@SweetLaurelBakery).
Dining, News

Palisades’ Bakery Having ‘Sex Dust’ Cake Giveaway

February 2, 2022

Read more
February 2, 2022

Sweet Laurel Bakery having “Sex Dust” birthday cake giveaway By Dolores Quintana A Pacific Palisades bakery is having a giveaway...
Education, Video

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Ranked 8th in Los Angeles

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

A recent study ranked SMMUSD 8th in Los Angeles. Learn more in this video brought to you by Sunshine Camp.

Rustic Canyon Recreation Center. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
News, Upbeat Beat

Lifelong Palisades Resident Donates $11,000 to Rustic Canyon Recreation Center

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

Randy Young donation will allow flooring in Preschool Room Gallery to be replaced  By Dolores Quintana Randy Young, lifelong Pacific...

Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Los Angeles Takes First Steps to Eliminate Oil Drilling

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

City declares all oil and gas operations in the City a non-conforming land use By Sam Catanzaro.  Los Angeles is...
Crime, News

Apparent Mass Shooting Threat Canceles UCLA in-Person Classes

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

Update: Colorado law enforcement officials have announced that the individual who made threats of a possible shooting at UCLA is...

The scene of Febuary 17, 2021 fatal crash at Olympic and Overland that killed 17-year-old Monique Munoz. Photo: LAPD West Traffic Division (Facebook).
News, Transportation

Despite Vision Zero Traffic Deaths in LA Are Soaring

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

2021 deadliest year in nearly two decades for pedestrians in LA By Sam Catanzaro In 2015, Los Angeles Mayor Eric...

Brianna Kupfer. Photo: Facebook.
Crime, News

Man Charged With Murder in Death of Brianna Kupfer

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

Shawn Laval Smith faces one count of murder in connection to January 13 stabbing By Sam Catanzaro A man has...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR