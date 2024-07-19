Michelle Bisnoff Arrested for $2 Million Investor Fraud Scheme

Photo: Vimeo

CEO of ESOS Rings Faces Securities and Wire Fraud Charges

A Boca Raton woman was arrested today on charges of defrauding a staggering amount of over $2 million from investors, which she allegedly used for personal expenses and Ponzi payments to sustain the scheme.

Michelle Bisnoff, also known as “Michelle Angeline Silverstein” and “Shelly Silverstein,” 57, formerly of Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, and Santa Barbara, currently residing in Boca Raton, Florida, faces charges of securities fraud and wire fraud. Bisnoff has been released on bond and is scheduled to appear in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles on August 7.

According to the affidavit supporting the criminal complaint, Bisnoff is the founder and CEO of ESOS Rings, Inc. From 2017 through the end of 2023, she allegedly solicited investments in ESOS by falsely representing the company’s business activities, profitability, and the returns investors would receive. Bisnoff purportedly claimed that ESOS owned patents for “smart rings,” a wearable device encoded with financial information for contactless payments. She further asserted that ESOS earned transaction fees each time a ring was used, generating profits for the company. Additionally, Bisnoff allegedly told investors that ESOS was manufacturing and selling these smart rings and that the company was on the verge of being acquired by Apple or another major firm, which would result in a significant buyback of investors’ shares at higher prices.

The affidavit states that neither Bisnoff nor ESOS owned the patents in question. Most of the investor funds were allegedly used to make Ponzi payments to earlier investors and for Bisnoff’s personal benefit. The purported acquirers of ESOS were unaware of the company or had no plans to invest in it. ESOS reportedly had minimal business operations and no profits.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. If convicted, Bisnoff faces a statutory maximum sentence of 40 years.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also sued Bisnoff and ESOS for allegedly raising $1.95 million fraudulently from investors. On September 19, 2023, United States District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall ordered Bisnoff and ESOS to pay $836,548 to the SEC, including $566,483 in disgorgement of net profits, $46,836 in pre-judgment interest, and a $223,229 civil penalty. To date, neither Bisnoff nor ESOS has paid any of the amounts due.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case, with substantial assistance provided by the SEC and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida. Assistant United States Attorney Ranee A. Katzenstein of the Criminal Appeals Section is prosecuting the case.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: LA Public Health
Hard, News

Even After Improvements, Santa Monica Beach Still Ranks as L.A.’s Most Polluted

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

A New Report Cites “Continuous Urban Activities” in the Area That Exacerbate Pollution By Zach Armstrong Water quality concerns continue to...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Pierson Playhouse to Present ‘Ride the Cyclone (High School Edition)’

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

The Tpteen Production Features a Cast of 13 Youth Actors Theatre Palisades Teen (TPTeen) is set to stage the cult...

Photo: YouTube: @Santa Monica Police Department
Hard, News

Police Drone Catches Car Burglar in the Act, Suspect Apprehended

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

The Drone as a First Responder Program Incorporates a Sworn Officer Pilot Who Flies the Drone From a Launch Site...

Photo: SALT
Dining, News

New Summer Menu Introduced at SALT Restaurant & Bar

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

To Complement These Dishes, Salt Offers Two New Cocktails SALT, the waterfront restaurant at Marina del Rey Hotel, has introduced...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Upbeat

Charlie XCX-Themed Event Coming to Venice West

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

Many Have Referred to the Season as “Brat Girl Summer” By Zach Armstrong Venice Beach is going to be ‘bumpin’ that....

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

LAFD Rescues Two Hikers in Pacific Palisades Over Weekend

July 17, 2024

Read more
July 17, 2024

The Incidents Occurred About 7 Miles Apart By Zach Armstrong In two separate incidents over the weekend, one day apart...
News, Upbeat

Renowned L.A. Nursery Opens Fourth Location in Santa Monica

July 17, 2024

Read more
July 17, 2024

It Is a Transformation of an Abandoned Car Wash Into a Vibrant Garden Space L.A.-based nursery Rolling Greens has opened...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Judge Issues Final Ruling in Favor of Barrington Plaza Tenants Association

July 17, 2024

Read more
July 17, 2024

Decision against Landlord Finds Intent Does Not Meet Ellis Act Standards The final ruling in the case of the Barrington...
Hard, News

Power Outage Leaves Over 300 Without Electricity in Pacific Pali

July 16, 2024

Read more
July 16, 2024

DWP Crews Assessed the Cause of the Disruption More than 300 people were without electricity in Pacific Palisades following a...

Photo: Los Angeles Police Department
News

LAPD and Family Seek Public’s Help to Locate Missing 69-Year-Old Woman

July 16, 2024

Read more
July 16, 2024

Beryl Angela Thomas Last Seen in Fairfax Area; May Be Disoriented The family of Beryl Angela Thomas and detectives from...
Hard, News

Residents Sue City of Los Angeles For Stalling Affordable Housing Development

July 16, 2024

Read more
July 16, 2024

The New Lawsuit Also Comes After Two Separate l.a. Superior Court Rulings Rejected a Coalition’s Multi-Year Effort to Halt the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Upbeat

Olympic Golf Is Coming to the Pacific Palisades

July 15, 2024

Read more
July 15, 2024

To Host the World’s Finest Is Fitting for the West L.A. Course By Zach Armstrong In the Summer of 2028,...
Hard, News

Child Abductor Arrested After Victim Rescued: Report

July 15, 2024

Read more
July 15, 2024

Officers Reportedly Located the Child and Suspect Nearly 30 Minutes After a 911 Call A 4-year-old girl who was abducted...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Woman Sentenced to 35 Years to Life for Murder of Michael Latt

July 15, 2024

Read more
July 15, 2024

35 Years to Life for Woman Who Killed Social Justice Advocate Jameelah Michl was sentenced to 35 years to life...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Hiker Rescued in Topanga State Park

July 14, 2024

Read more
July 14, 2024

Paramedics were lowered from LAFD helicopters A hiker was rescued Sunday morning from a remote area of Topanga State Park,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR