Pacific Palisades Community Council Election Set to Begin

Voting will run September 4 to through September 18

By Sam Catanzaro

Voting is set to begin for Pacific Palisades Community Council candidates.

According to the PPCC, voting will begin on Friday, September 4 and run through September 18 at 5 p.m.

PPCC held a candidate forum via Zoom on August 27 focusing on the candidates in contested races: Area Representatives for Areas 4, 6 and 7. Candidates at the forum gave introductory statements, providing information about their backgrounds and the issues they have tackled or will seek to address if elected. At the forum, the contested candidates answered questions from the Election Committee, community and audience.

This election, there are 12 candidates running for seven Area Representative seats and there is one candidate for the At-large Representative seat.

The candidates in contested races are Michael Minky and Karen Ridgleym (Area 4), Matthew Quiat and Karen Weber (Area 6) and Jennifer Li and Rick McGeagh (Area 7). The at-large candidate is Alan Goldsmith. Area 6 candidate Jason Sklar has withdrawn from the race, the PPCC noted.

To learn more about the candidates and read their statements, refer to the following document below.

Online voting opens at 9 a.m. Friday via the “Vote Now” button that will be posted on the PPCC website this coming Thursday.

The PPCC will hold a meeting on September 24 to announce the election results. Newly elected officials will have their first meeting on October 8, kicking off their two-year terms.

All individuals at least 18 years old as of September 4 who reside in Pacific Palisades are eligible to vote for an Area Representative in the Area in which they reside. Individuals at least 18 years old as of September 4 who reside in, or own real property in, or operate a business located in Pacific Palisades are eligible to vote for the At-large Representative

Eligible voters who need assistance are encouraged to contact Election Committee Chair David Kaplan at dkaplan6@gmail.com.

Related Posts
News, Video

Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?

September 1, 2020

Read more
September 1, 2020

Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
News, Video

Commissioners Approve Controversial Mixed Use Building: Palisades Today – August, 31, 2020

September 1, 2020

Read more
September 1, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Commissioners Approve Controversial Mixed Use Building * New Covid19 Reopening Guide...

The late Luchita Hurtado. Photo: 18th Street Art Center (Facebook).
News

Beloved Santa Monica Canyon Artists Passes Away at 99

September 1, 2020

Read more
September 1, 2020

Venezuelan born artist surrealist artist Luchita Hurtado passes away  By Toi Creel For some in Santa Monica, the name Luchita...

In his latest column, Tom Elias writes about a November ballot measure that would remove property tax protections from commercial and industrial property, while leaving residential levies untouched. Photo: Getty Images.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot

August 29, 2020

Read more
August 29, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative...
News, Real Estate

City of LA Brings Charges Against TikTok’s Bryce Hall and Blake Gray and Others in Party House Crackdown

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

In an effort to crackdown on party houses, potential superspreader events for COVID-19, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Friday that...

The 17300 block of Sunset Boulevard where a woman was robbed exiting her vehicle recently. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Victim’s Purse Stolen Exiting Vehicle

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a woman...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Sandwich Month on the Westside

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

From “The Godmother” at Bay Cities in Santa Monica to custom offerings at Jackson Market in Culver City, the Westside...

Pizzana Brentwood. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, News

Westside Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...
News, Video

PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility: Palisades Today – August, 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility * LA Public...
Health, News

County to ‘Think About’ Schools, Businesses Reopening if Lower COVID-19 Transmission Rates Remain

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County’s head of public health noted at...
News, Westside Wellness

Column: How to Play it Safe to Prevent Deadly Heat Exhaustion

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

By Shawn McCann  As the Southland region broils in a summer heatwave, the coronavirus pandemic has created additional concern for...
News, Video

Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation: Palisades Today – August, 24, 2020

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation * AirBnb Cracking...

Photo: Pacific Palisades Farmers Market (Facebook).
News

Palisades Farmers Market Reopening

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Weekly market to return August 30 By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Farmers Market is returning very soon after shutting...
Homeless, News

City of LA’s Top Homeless Advisor Resigns

August 22, 2020

Read more
August 22, 2020

By Toi Creel Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top advisor on homelessness Christina Miller has told her colleagues she will...

"Californians realize that using their own cars, especially if they ride only with others sheltering with them, is about as safe as staying home," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News, Opinion

Has Coronavirus Killed the Mass Transit Boom?

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist For most of the last 30 years, California saw a mass transit boom stretching...

