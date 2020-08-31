Pacific Palisades Community Council Election Set to Begin

Voting will run September 4 to through September 18

By Sam Catanzaro

Voting is set to begin for Pacific Palisades Community Council candidates.

According to the PPCC, voting will begin on Friday, September 4 and run through September 18 at 5 p.m.

PPCC held a candidate forum via Zoom on August 27 focusing on the candidates in contested races: Area Representatives for Areas 4, 6 and 7. Candidates at the forum gave introductory statements, providing information about their backgrounds and the issues they have tackled or will seek to address if elected. At the forum, the contested candidates answered questions from the Election Committee, community and audience.

This election, there are 12 candidates running for seven Area Representative seats and there is one candidate for the At-large Representative seat.

The candidates in contested races are Michael Minky and Karen Ridgleym (Area 4), Matthew Quiat and Karen Weber (Area 6) and Jennifer Li and Rick McGeagh (Area 7). The at-large candidate is Alan Goldsmith. Area 6 candidate Jason Sklar has withdrawn from the race, the PPCC noted.

To learn more about the candidates and read their statements, refer to the following document below.

Online voting opens at 9 a.m. Friday via the “Vote Now” button that will be posted on the PPCC website this coming Thursday.

The PPCC will hold a meeting on September 24 to announce the election results. Newly elected officials will have their first meeting on October 8, kicking off their two-year terms.

All individuals at least 18 years old as of September 4 who reside in Pacific Palisades are eligible to vote for an Area Representative in the Area in which they reside. Individuals at least 18 years old as of September 4 who reside in, or own real property in, or operate a business located in Pacific Palisades are eligible to vote for the At-large Representative

Eligible voters who need assistance are encouraged to contact Election Committee Chair David Kaplan at dkaplan6@gmail.com.