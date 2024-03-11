Pali Democratic Club to Hold Walk and Lunch at George Wolfberg Park

First 20 people to RSVP will be treated to a complimentary picnic lunch

The Palisades Democratic Club will hold a Walk and Picnic Lunch on March 23 at Noon.

Embark on a stroll through the new George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon in the Palisades. After the walk, enjoy a lunch and engage in a conversation about the park’s history with a local expert and family member at Veterans Gardens picnic tables (located near the bocci courts) in Palisades Park.

The first 20 people to RSVP will be treated to a complimentary picnic lunch from Free Thyme Cafe.

Visit Palidems.org to purchase tickets and gather more information.