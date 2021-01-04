Pali High and Paul Revere Alum Dane Elkins Missing

Dane Elkins, a missing 21-year-old. Photo: Facebook.

Dane Elkins last seen on December 20

By Sam Catanzaro

Dane Elkins, a graduate of both Paul Revere Middle School and Pali High, has been missing for over two weeks as family and friends come together on social media searching for the 21-year-old.

Dane’s car, containing his wallet and keys, was found near the 5-Freeway and Templin Highway in Castaic on December 20, 2020. According to his family and a missing person’s report, Dane is suffering from mental illness and needs urgent care. As reported by KTLA 5, Dane’s mother said she thought that he was experiencing paranoia and suicidal thoughts the last time they spoke, noting the pandemic may have taken a toll on his mental health.

Elkins is described as white, with brown hair and green eyes. He stands around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD 24/7 hotline at 877-527-3247, or the tips hotline at 800-222-8477. If spotted, witnesses are asked to follow him discreetly and take photos before calling the hotline.

Dane grew up in Brentwood while attending Paul Revere Middle School and Palisades Charter High School. He is currently an engineering student at UC Santa Cruz.

In the wake of Dane going missing, family and friends set up a Facebook group to share information and communicate.

“This page could help organize sightings, connect with others if you want to join other people searching an area to say safe, or help share ideas,” reads the description of the group, which has nearly 2,000 members.

On January 3, Dane’s mother Deborah shared the following update to the group:

in News, Uncategorized
Related Posts
News, Video

McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week: Palisades Today – January, 4, 2021

January 5, 2021

Read more
January 5, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week * FEMA Ranks Los...
News

Shore Hotel Looks Forward to 2021 and Strengthening Its Bond with the Community

December 31, 2020

Read more
December 31, 2020

Like all local hotels, COVID-19 heavily impacted Shore Hotel in 2020. Beginning in March,  Shore Hotel saw its occupancy rates...

Pork soup dumplings (left side of plate) and steamed chicken dumplings (right side of plate) surround garlic bok choy from Dan Modern Chinese. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, News

Food Review: Soul-Warming Dumplings on the Westside

December 30, 2020

Read more
December 30, 2020

Simple yet flavorful soup dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese’s newest location By Kerry Slater A dumpling restaurant recently opened in...
Crime, News, Video

Edify TV: Decriminalizing Trespassing, Drugs, Prostitution in LA County?

December 29, 2020

Read more
December 29, 2020

Los Angeles County’s new DA has announced his office will no longer prosecute a wide range of crimes including prostitution...

The 15300 block of Antioch where burglars made off with a business's cash register recently. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Cash Register Stolen From Palisades Businesses, Burglar Enters Occupied Home

December 29, 2020

Read more
December 29, 2020

Pacific Palisades crime update submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include the attempted...

The California Red-Legged Frog. Photos: NPS.
News

Storm May Help With Re-Introduction of California Red-Legged Frog

December 28, 2020

Read more
December 28, 2020

Santa Monica Mountains biologists attempting to re-introduce the California red-legged frog By Chad Winthrop It’s been a challenging two years...
News, Video

Special News Show: 2020 in Review

December 28, 2020

Read more
December 28, 2020

In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Dining, News, Video

Westside Food Scene: A Fresh Take on the Holidays

December 24, 2020

Read more
December 24, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we feature two local restaurants bringing something different and fun to the table this year....

Chili cheeseburger simplicity at Big Tomy's. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Dining, News

Food Review: A Westside Burger Institution Returns

December 23, 2020

Read more
December 23, 2020

Pico Boulevard Big Tomy’s reopens after 2018 fire By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside chili cheeseburger institution reopened recently after...

Outdoor patio dining at The Rose. Photo: The Rose (Facebook).
Dining, News

Local Council Calls for Outdoor Dining as Longtime Westside Restaurant Temporarily Closes

December 23, 2020

Read more
December 23, 2020

Owner of The Rose says most recent round of closures have forced him to layoff staff By Sam Catanzaro As...

The area near Sullivan Fire Road where a mountain biker was rescued over the weekend. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Mountain Biker Taken to Hospital in Critical Condition After Fall

December 22, 2020

Read more
December 22, 2020

LAFD rescue mountain biker over weekend By Sam Catanzaro A mountain biker was taken to a hospital in critical condition...
News, Video

Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award: Palisades Today – December, 21, 2020

December 22, 2020

Read more
December 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award * Places of Worship...
Local Business Spotlight, News

The Londoner By Anthony Morrison Thriving During A Pandemic

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

While many businesses have closed due to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Londoner by Anthony Morrison, South Bay’s only...
News, Real Estate

Malibu Adopts Short-Term Rental Ordinance

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

The City of Malibu recently adopted a new short-term rental ordinance. During the Malibu City Council meeting on November 23,...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR