Pali High and Paul Revere Alum Dane Elkins Missing

Dane Elkins last seen on December 20

By Sam Catanzaro

Dane Elkins, a graduate of both Paul Revere Middle School and Pali High, has been missing for over two weeks as family and friends come together on social media searching for the 21-year-old.

Dane’s car, containing his wallet and keys, was found near the 5-Freeway and Templin Highway in Castaic on December 20, 2020. According to his family and a missing person’s report, Dane is suffering from mental illness and needs urgent care. As reported by KTLA 5, Dane’s mother said she thought that he was experiencing paranoia and suicidal thoughts the last time they spoke, noting the pandemic may have taken a toll on his mental health.

Elkins is described as white, with brown hair and green eyes. He stands around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD 24/7 hotline at 877-527-3247, or the tips hotline at 800-222-8477. If spotted, witnesses are asked to follow him discreetly and take photos before calling the hotline.

Dane grew up in Brentwood while attending Paul Revere Middle School and Palisades Charter High School. He is currently an engineering student at UC Santa Cruz.

In the wake of Dane going missing, family and friends set up a Facebook group to share information and communicate.

“This page could help organize sightings, connect with others if you want to join other people searching an area to say safe, or help share ideas,” reads the description of the group, which has nearly 2,000 members.

On January 3, Dane’s mother Deborah shared the following update to the group: