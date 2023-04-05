Palisades Branch Library to Host Succulent Workshop on April 8

Photo: LAPL

Master Gardener Emi Carvell to teach attendees about sustainable horticultural practices

Learn about succulents and sustainable gardening practices with master gardener Emi Carvell at the Palisades Branch Library on Saturday, April 8 at 12 noon. 

The event will start at 12 noon and will take place in person. The event is open to everyone. 

The speaker for the event is Emi Carvell, a master gardener who has dedicated over 2,000 hours to working in the community. Carvell teaches a variety of classes, including vegetable and organic gardening, succulent container gardening, vermicomposting, and motivational programs. Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained by University of California Cooperative Extension specialists and other qualified instructors. They use research-based information to promote environmentally responsible and sustainable horticultural practices in the home, community, and school landscapes.

Attendees will receive a small succulent to take home after the program. As space is limited, those interested are encouraged to RSVP to palsds@lapl.org to reserve their spot.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
The three-acre SMC Malibu campus, located at 23555 Civic Center Way in Malibu. Photo: Carla Brown / Santa Monica College.
News, Upbeat Beat

SMC Celebrates Opening of New Malibu Campus With Open House Event

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

SMC’s first-ever campus in Malibu includes educational building, physical activity space, and Sheriff’s substation Santa Monica College (SMC) will celebrate...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Upbeat Beat

Study Shows Increasing Tree Coverage, Park Access Can Boost Life Expectancy in LA County

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Researchers propose blueprint for targeted green strategies that could increase longevity and reduce health disparities among Black and Latino residents...
News

Palisades Crime Update

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Several crimes have been reported in the Pacific Palisades area, according to recent police records provided by LAPD Senior Lead...
News

Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program Helps Over 3,200 Individuals in Los Angeles

April 3, 2023

Read more
April 3, 2023

LA County Board of Supervisors set for vote to expand program to foster youth By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles’ year-long...
News

LAFD Rescues Three Hikers Around the Palisades via Separate Hoist Operations

April 3, 2023

Read more
April 3, 2023

Friday and Saturday rescues conducted by LAFD Air Ops ​​​​Three separate rescues took place in the Santa Monica Mountains in...
News, Real Estate

HBO’s “Succession” Palisades Filming Location, the San Onofre Estate, Hits the Market

April 2, 2023

Read more
April 2, 2023

The palatial Home of the Roy family in the Santa Monica Mountains, as featured in HBO’s “Succession,” is up for...

Photo: Simon Berlyn for Carolwood Estates.
News, Real Estate

Marc Forster’s Restored Richard Neutra House Back on the Market After Three Years in Santa Monica Canyon

April 2, 2023

Read more
April 2, 2023

Forster purchased the house in 2009 and hired restoration architect Mark Haddawy to restore the premises in accordance with Neutra’s...

Photo: Mike Helfrich
News, Real Estate

Avril Lavigne Lists Malibu Beachfront Property for $7.8 Million

April 1, 2023

Read more
April 1, 2023

The 3,455-square-foot residence has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms ​​Pop punk singer Avril Lavigne has put her contemporary oceanside property...
News

Young Mountain Lion Killed Near Leo Carrillo State Park

March 31, 2023

Read more
March 31, 2023

March 25 incident is described as a hit and run By Sam Catanzaro A mountain lion was killed recently by...

Jonathan Hatami. Photo: Facebook (@JonathanHatami).
News

Jonathan Hatami, Prosecutor Known for High-Profile Child Abuse Cases, to Run for LA District Attorney

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Hatami, a prosecutor in the Complex Child Abuse Unit at the Hall of Justice in downtown LA, has been vocal...
News

Police Appeal for Witnesses in Fatal Car Fire Investigation in Santa Monica Mountains

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward with details in connection to March 28 incident The Los Angeles Police...

Omar Barsacch. Photo: Courtesy Toscana.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Toscana Brentwood Hosts Exclusive Tuscan Food and Wine Event Featuring Bolgheri’s Acclaimed Chef Omar Barsacchi

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Two top tuscan winemakers join Barsacchi for an evening of fine dining in Toscana’s private wine cellar By Dolores Quintana...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Coalition of Over 100 Organizations Oppose $25 Billion Kroger-Albertsons Merger

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Critics say the proposed merger, which is currently under review by the FTC, would create a monopoly in many areas...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Survey Reveals Strong Support for Making Expanded Outdoor Dining a Permanent Option

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Survey results reveal positive feedback for outdoor dining setups amid municipal ordinance changes Last week we asked readers for their...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Draycott Named One of the Best Brunch Spots Across America by Gotham Mag

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Palisades restaurant’s British-inspired cuisine earns national recognition By Dolores Quintana The Draycott was recently featured in a Gotham Mag round-up...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR