Palisades Branch Library to Host Succulent Workshop on April 8

Master Gardener Emi Carvell to teach attendees about sustainable horticultural practices

Learn about succulents and sustainable gardening practices with master gardener Emi Carvell at the Palisades Branch Library on Saturday, April 8 at 12 noon.

The event will start at 12 noon and will take place in person. The event is open to everyone.

The speaker for the event is Emi Carvell, a master gardener who has dedicated over 2,000 hours to working in the community. Carvell teaches a variety of classes, including vegetable and organic gardening, succulent container gardening, vermicomposting, and motivational programs. Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained by University of California Cooperative Extension specialists and other qualified instructors. They use research-based information to promote environmentally responsible and sustainable horticultural practices in the home, community, and school landscapes.

Attendees will receive a small succulent to take home after the program. As space is limited, those interested are encouraged to RSVP to palsds@lapl.org to reserve their spot.