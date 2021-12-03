Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by Brian Espin  #37430, LAPD Senior Lead Officer (Pacific Palisades)

Last week was a little busier than I wanted it to be. A few of the crimes could have been prevented if vehicles and residents were better secured. FYI, The few violent crimes the Palisades has experienced are from people visiting the area, not Palisadians. This includes the victims and suspects.

I apologize for the lengthy bullet points, but it’s something that we all need to be reminded of.   

  • With the Holidays here, everyone is excited to show off their new “toys”.  Lets keep them secured and well protected. Do not leave shopping items in your car.  Usually this time of year we see more vehicle break-ins.  Especially at the shopping malls and major stores. Our criminals are watching for people putting their new “toys” in the car. 
  • The increase in follow home robberies in the City has put some concern in the residents of the Palisades. From my estimation, most of the follow home robberies are due to the victims usually displaying some sort of wealth (i.e. jewelry, flashy clothing, displaying money out in the open). Be mindful of your surroundings. 
  • With the numerous Holiday parties we will all be attending, DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE.  Use ride sharing entities to your advantage. Its financially beneficial to pay $20-$100 rather than thousands of dollars for a DUI. 
  • When calling 911 or the non-emergency line, please be patient and know your location and a detailed description of the incident your are calling about. Our (LAPD) Dispatchers are very good at determining the nature of response.  
  • I encourage everyone to get a security system that will give you instant notification if someone is on your property.  This helps us (LAPD), if you can see that someone is in your house and can give a good description of the suspects.  It will bump our response up to a priority call instead of a non-priority (alarm only). 
  • If you have security cameras on your property, it is helpful for an investigation to have one or more cameras angled towards the street or sidewalk.  Investigators can back track areas where people are seen coming from based on video footage. Hopefully with other cameras showing vehicles or other suspects, investigators can obtain valuable information. 
  • Please continue to secure (lock) your house and vehicles. Let’s make it harder for these criminals to get our stuff. 
  • Be mindful if you are traveling in and around our local schools.  I have had a few complaints regarding speeding and erratic maneuvering when parents and kids are dropping off or trying to park. 
  • Remember to be aware of your surroundings. We can deter most crimes when we acknowledge the people around us. Most criminals do not want to be notice.

When traveling to the popular areas of the Palisades or just parking on your street, do not leave valuables in your vehicle or especially out in the open on the seats.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
News

Holiday Festivities at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel

December 4, 2021

Read more
December 4, 2021

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel brings the magic of the season to life with festivities for the entire family, from...

The VA’s West Los Angeles Medical Center. Photo: Veterans Health/Creative Commons
News, Real Estate

Developer Donates $1 Million to Support Housing Development at the West Los Angeles VA Campus

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

Pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work By Staff Writer Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has...
News, Upbeat Beat

It’s Time for the Annual Pacific Palisades HoHoHo!

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

Local elves have been busy organizing for Santa’s arrival at the free and festive, all-community celebration on Saturday, December 11...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Enforcement of COVID Vaccine Mandate Begins for Los Angeles Business Owners

December 2, 2021

Read more
December 2, 2021

Fines of up to $5,000 now in effect By Dolores Quintana Enforcement of the SafePass Ordinance in Los Angeles began...

The Pali High boys water polo team after its ninth straight CIF Los Angeles City Section title. Photo: Facebook (USA Water Polo).
News, Upbeat Beat

Pali High Water Polo Team Ends Season as City and Regional Champs

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Boys Water Polo team has a november to remember By Dolores Quintana The boys water polo team at Palisades Charter...

Students from Palisades Charter High School participate in the 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge. Back row, left to right: Andrew Wu, Maren Carrere, Andrea Arreortua, Samuel Javedanfar, James Lewis, Steve Engelmann (advisor); Front row, left to right: Cleo Waxman-Lee, Stella Becir, Jenna Barad, Ella Taghibagi, Maya Millner, Livia Rosenmayr. Photo: Courtesy.
Education, News

Students From Palisades Charter High School Participate in 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Eleven students from Palisades Charter High School participated recently in the 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge, one group of a...
News, Video

Pali High Football Loses To San Pedro After Undefeated Season: Palisades Today – November 30, 2021

November 29, 2021

Read more
November 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pali High Football Loses To San Pedro After Undefeated Season* Pacific Palisades...

Photo: LAFD (official)
News

Mountain Biker Sustains Serious Injuries in Mandeville Canyon Fall

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

LAFD perform multiple rescues in Brentwood/Palisades area By Sam Catanzaro A mountain biker sustained serious injuries recently after a fall...

A rendering of an eldercare facility being constructed in Pacific Palisades. Credit: LADCP.
News, Real Estate

Construction of Controversial Palisades Highlands Elder Care Facility Continues

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Work continues at 1525 Palisades Drive development Construction on the underground parking garage that would serve the controversial Palisades Highlands...
News, Video

Missing Elderly Man Rescued From Remote Palisades Location: Palisades Today – November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021

Read more
November 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Missing Elder Found And Rescued From Remote Palisades Location* LA City Council...
News, Video

New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...
News, Video

Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...

Photo: Getty
Crime, News

LAPD Warns of Follow Home Robbery Trend

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

Department requests Information From The Public By Dolores Quintana The Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) of the LAPD has issued a...

Photo: Courtesy Alzheimer’s Association
News, Upbeat Beat

Over $100K Raised in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Nearly 350 participate in October 24 event at Santa Monica Pier By Sam Catanzaro Over 300 Westside participants raised $127,063...

Photo: laparkrangers.com
Crime, News

Bonin Lone Dissenting Vote in Motion to Arm Park Rangers

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Motion advances out of committee to arm rangers in City parks By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ Chief Park Ranger Joe...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR