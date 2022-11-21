Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin

Good Afternoon Everyone,

I would first like to recognize all the Veterans and Active Military who have and still protect our great Nation. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE (Veterans Day). I wanted to share this picture of my Police vehicle while I was conducting extra patrol overlooking the Pacific Ocean (beautiful). I have attached last week’s map and description as well as this week’s info. As you can see our trends that we continue to deal with are auto related crimes and residential burglaries. A few of the burglaries have been associated with our suspects gaining access to a vehicle in the driveway. Our suspects then have used the garage door remote to gain access into the garage and take items. Let’s try to find a good place to hide or secure the garage door opener. Be mindful of access points around your property. The burglars are getting in through the side or backyard. Let’s make it harder for our criminals to get into our yards. Remember to use the MYLA311 app to make service request for any and all City related issues (street services, parking issues, abandoned vehicles, trash or bulky items etc..).