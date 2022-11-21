Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin

Good Afternoon Everyone,

I would first like to recognize all the Veterans and Active Military who have and still protect our great Nation. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE (Veterans Day). I wanted to share this picture of my Police vehicle while I was conducting extra patrol overlooking the Pacific Ocean (beautiful). I have attached last week’s map and description as well as this week’s info.  As you can see our trends that we continue to deal with are auto related crimes and residential burglaries.  A few of the burglaries have been associated with our suspects gaining access to a vehicle in the driveway.  Our suspects then have used the garage door remote to gain access into the garage and take items.  Let’s try to find a good place to hide or secure the garage door opener. Be mindful of access points around your property.  The burglars are getting in through the side or backyard.  Let’s make it harder for our criminals to get into our yards.  Remember to use the MYLA311 app to make service request for any and all City related issues (street services, parking issues, abandoned vehicles, trash or bulky items etc..).

  • Security Window Film : There are many different brands and Companies that make theses shatter proof window film.  I recommend looking into what type works for your home.  This is just another added measure to make it harder for our criminals to get to our stuff. When someone smashes a window its usually just one hit.  The film makes it harder to smash and obviously the person has to hit the glass several times creating more noise (which they do not want). 
  • MyLA311 app : If you have not done so already.  I highly recommend downloading this app. You can generate a multitude of city services ranging from street services, Department of sanitation and Department of Transportation.  Once a service request has been made you receive notifications of the status and outcome of the request. 
  • When calling 911 or the non-emergency line (877-275-5273), please be patient and know your location and a detailed description of the incident you are calling about. Our LAPD Dispatchers are very good at determining the nature of response.  
  • I encourage everyone to get a security system that will give you instant notification if someone is on your property.  This helps us (LAPD), if you can see that someone is in your house and can give a good description of the suspects.  It will bump our response up to a priority call instead of a non-priority (alarm only). 
  • If you have security cameras on your property, it is helpful for an investigation to have one or more cameras angled towards the street or sidewalk.  Investigators can back track areas where people are seen coming from based on video footage. Hopefully with other cameras showing vehicles or other suspects, investigators can obtain valuable information. 
  • Please continue to secure (lock) your house and vehicles and do not leave valuables in your vehicle. Let’s make it harder for these criminals to get our stuff.
  • Remember to be aware of your surroundings. We can deter most crimes when we acknowledge the people around us. Most criminals do not want to be notice.
  • Keep bushes and trees in front of your house trimmed. Overgrown foliage can provide a hiding spot for a burglar, as then they cannot be seen from a passing car.
  • Lock your side gates. Make it difficult for the burglar to gain access to your backyard.  Most homes are entered from the rear.
  • Security cameras are helpful, please make them visible. A security sign in your front yard is also a plus.
  • Get to know your neighbors – good communication as to what you see that may be suspicious is a good strategy
  • Keep trash/recycling bins away from fences or gates. These bins are sturdy and may be used as a “step stool” to jump over a fence/gate. 
  • Use environmental barriers, cactus, thorny vegetation or plants to make the side or rear of your house less inviting to access. In most of our burglaries, our suspects are gaining access to the side or rear of the property, this is where they will break a window to get into the house.  
in Crime, News
Related Posts
Community, Fun, News, Video, Wellness

ICE Grand Opening Welcomes Over 500 Skaters on Opening WDay

November 22, 2022

Read more
November 22, 2022

ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
News, Veterans, Video

Local Lions Club Donation Event Helps Homeless Veterans at West L.A VA Campus

November 22, 2022

Read more
November 22, 2022

Venice Marina Lions Club donated clothing and toiletries to homeless veterans during a veterans day event at the West L.A...

Photo: Flickr (@gageskidmore).
News

Gov. Newsom to Yield $1 Billion in Homelessness Funds

November 21, 2022

Read more
November 21, 2022

Move comes weeks after Governor holds funds citing lackluster plans to tackle homelessness  California Governor Gavin Newsom Friday convened local...
News, Real Estate, Video

Unique Architectural “Modern Tree House” Lists in Rustic Canyon: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 21st, 2022

November 21, 2022

Read more
November 21, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Dr. Dre Lists $20M Carbon Beach Malibu Home* Unique Architectural “Modern Tree House”...
News, Real Estate, Video

Construction Underway For 98 Affordable Housing Units on South Thatcher Yard

November 21, 2022

Read more
November 21, 2022

Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.

Photo: Engel Studios
News, Real Estate

Model Josephine Skriver Buys Pacific Palisades Home

November 18, 2022

Read more
November 18, 2022

$5.2 million property checks in at 5,400 square feet By Dolores Quintana Supermodel Josephine Skriver and her new husband Alexander...
News

Local Veterans File Lawsuit Against VA for Failing to Build Housing on West Los Angeles VA Campus

November 18, 2022

Read more
November 18, 2022

Lawsuit contends the agency not meeting legal obligation to house veterans at West Los Angeles VA campus By Sam Catanzaro...
News

Pacific Palisades Rotary Club Is Sponsoring a Holiday Toy Drive

November 17, 2022

Read more
November 17, 2022

Drop off at 16320 Akron Street until December 234 This holiday season, The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club is sponsoring a...
News

Traci Park Declares Victory in CD-11 Race Over Erin Darling

November 17, 2022

Read more
November 17, 2022

“We intend to bring about desperately needed change to make our schools, parks, and neighborhoods safer,” park says in statement...

Vincenti Ristorante. Photo:vincentiristorante.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Rent Hike Forces Beloved Brentwood Italian Restaurant to Close

November 17, 2022

Read more
November 17, 2022

Vincenti Ristorante shuts its doors after 25 years  By Dolores Quintana Vincenti Ristorante’s 25-year run in Brentwood has sadly come...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pacific Palisades Restaurant Using NFT Technology for Table Reservation

November 16, 2022

Read more
November 16, 2022

Angelini Ristorante an early adopter of NFTable  By Dolores Quintana NFTs are now a part of restaurant reservations as reported...

Smokey the dog is rescued Friday night by Malibu Search & Rescue crews. Photo: Malibu Search & Rescue
News

Dog Saved After Being Stuck for a Week in a 200-Foot-Deep Malibu Canyon

November 15, 2022

Read more
November 15, 2022

Smokey the dog saved by Malibu Search & Rescue and local non-profit Dog Days Search & Rescue  By Sam Catanzaro...

Traci Park. Photo: Official.
News

Park Maintains Lead Over Darling Following Monday Tally

November 14, 2022

Read more
November 14, 2022

Traci Park holds 6.8 point lead over Erin Darling as of Monday afternoon in race to replace Mike Bonin By...
News, Real Estate, Video

Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 14th, 2022

November 14, 2022

Read more
November 14, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove* Comedian Carol Burnett Lists Luxury...

Photo: The Agency
News, Real Estate

Creator of “Grand Theft Auto” Buys Unfinished $31 Million Pacific Palisades Home

November 12, 2022

Read more
November 12, 2022

13,700-square-foot estate located on Corona Del Mar By Dolores Quintana Dan Houser and his wife, voice actress Krystyna Jakubiak, have...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR