Palisades Tennis Team Wins 14th Straight City Championship

When The Third Doubles Team of Sophomore Caleb Scoot and Freshman Zac Cohen Defeated Grenada Hills’ Number Two Double Team, The Team Secured Its 14th Title.

On May 2, the Palisades High School boy’s tennis team secured its 14th consecutive City Section tennis championship against Grenada Hills with a final score of 19 to 10.5.

During the first rotation, the team won three of the singles matches and two out of three doubles matches, which gave them a comfortable cushion of 6 to 2 ½. The team continued to build on its lead, and when the third doubles team of sophomore Caleb Scoot and freshman Zac Cohen defeated Grenada Hills’ number two double team, the team secured its 14th title.

Senior Jex Frankell, who has committed to Wesleyan University, delivered outstanding singles play, beating Grenada Hills’ number one player Kristian Sharma 6-4, their number two player David Tinajero 6-2, and their number three player Aydan Fatu 6-1. Sophomore Neel Josh won all three of his sets at number two singles, and senior Aidan Adham won two sets in the number three singles spot.