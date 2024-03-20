Palisadian Home by Renowned Architect Raymond Kappe Hits Market at $12M

Photo: MLS.com

Constructed in 1990 for Musician Ann Keeler, the Post-and-Beam Residence Has Been Meticulously Maintained, Restored, and Enhanced

Renowned California architect Raymond Kappe’s stunning Keeler House in Pacific Palisades, is now available for purchase for the first time, listed at a substantial $12 million.

Constructed in 1990 for musician Ann Keeler, the post-and-beam residence has been meticulously maintained, restored, and enhanced over the years. Boasting a unique and striking design, the home cantilevers dramatically over a hillside, reminiscent of Kappe’s own residence in Pacific Palisades, which served as inspiration for the Keeler House.

Situated on a hillside, the dwelling offers breathtaking views of canyons and coastlines from its various rooms, balconies, and terraces. Even the media room provides stunning vistas, complemented by a striking natural-wood accent wall with built-in shelving. Built with a combination of redwood, teak, fir, concrete, and glass, the four-bedroom, three-bath, 4,142-square-foot home features innovative configurations, including glass blocks in the floors and a vaulted skylight overhead.

Raymond Kappe, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 92, left behind a legacy of award-winning homes across Southern California. In addition to his architectural achievements, he was a respected educator, founding the Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc) in 1972.

in News, Real Estate
digital

