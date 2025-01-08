(Photos) Palisades Fire Seen Miles Away by Locals of Venice Beach

As the 3,000-acre Palisades fire ravages a community miles away, its orange glow and billowing smoke can be seen by Venice locals

By Zach Armstrong

As the 3,000-acre Palisades fire ravages an entire community from miles and miles away, its orange glow and billowing smoke can be seen by the locals of Venice.

All of Palisades is under an evacuation order since a brushfire ignited early on Jan. 7 near Piedra Morada Drive and quickly spread out of control. Whereas 200 acres were ablaze in initial reports, the fire’s radius encompassed 2,921 acres just hours later, according to CalFire.

By 7:30 p.m., the evacuation zone included east to Kenter and north to Mulholland Rd. in addition to Merrimac Road from the northeast, Topanga Canyon Boulevard from the northwest, and the Pacific Coast Highway from the south. About 30,000 residents have been evacuated, the LA Times reported.

After one day of the blaze, several beloved local establishments were reported as being damaged or entirely lost due to the fire: The Getty Villa Museum, Palisades Charter High School, Palisades Village, The Reel Inn.

Across social media, Venice locals posted their view of the flames from the shores of the beach or from their homes. Here are some of those photos:

INSTAGRAM_ @VenicePaparazzi

INSTAGRAM_ @raleigh.design

Nick Antonicello