Plants and Sustainable Materials Used in Art Workshop at Will Rogers Park

Participants Delve Into Paper-Making and Plant-Based Fabric Dyeing

WiLD CiTY, an innovative series of immersive outdoor workshops, invites the residents of Los Angeles to embark on transformative journeys through scenic and uncharted natural spaces at Will Rogers State Historic Park.

Two creative professionals, Amy Stewart and Ashley Meier, will be at the helm of an outdoor workshop. The workshop’s focus will be on crafting paper from natural materials and dyeing fabric with plant-based colors. Participants will delve into the art of paper-making and plant-based fabric dyeing. Additionally, experienced naturalists will lead a brief hike within a picturesque coastal park, delving into the identification of plant species suitable for these nature-infused crafts.

Upon conclusion of the workshop, participants will carry away their own handcrafted paper, imprinted with local flora and blooms. Moreover, attendees will possess uniquely dyed bandanas adorned with hues extracted from sage and elderberry.

An optional post-workshop gathering will allow participants to engage further with their fellow workshop attendees and the guiding professionals. This extension of the experience will be hosted at a nearby venue, offering an environment for networking and shared reflections.

The workshop takes place Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11a.m. For more information, go to https://www.rcdsmm.org/wild-city-workshop/.