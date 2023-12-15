Prenatal and Postnatal Fitness Classes for Mothers

The program caters to mothers, providing a supportive community and fitness regimens tailored to every stage of motherhood.

Through December 30 at Palisades Village, FIT4MOM, a prenatal and postnatal fitness program, will be conducting fitness classes from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. The program caters to mothers, providing a supportive community and fitness regimens tailored to every stage of motherhood.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, the classes run from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. FIT4MOM’s fitness and wellness programs aim to strengthen mothers physically, mentally, and spiritually throughout pregnancy, postpartum, and beyond.

FIT4Mom’s workouts, according to its website, include “Body Well,” an exclusive multi-week program that fosters personal growth, featuring weekly workouts, group support and nutritional guidance. There’s also “Stroller Strides,” a 60-minute total-body workout incorporating cardio, strength, and core training.

For more information, go to https://palisadesvillageca.com/events/fitness-classes-with-fit4mom/.