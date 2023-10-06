Renowned Trumpet Player to Perform with St. Matthew’s Chamber Orchestra

Jens Lindemann Holds the Distinction of Being the First Classical Brass Soloist Ever Honored With the Order of Canada

Renowned as one of the world’s premier trumpet virtuosos, Jens Lindemann will grace the stage alongside the Chamber Orchestra at St. Matthew’s in a captivating musical performance. The program will feature Haydn’s beloved Trumpet Concerto, a stirring composition by Allen Vizzutti titled “Rising Sun,” Mozart’s majestic final symphony known as the “Jupiter,” and the elegant “Pavane” by Gabriel Fauré.

Jens Lindemann holds the distinction of being the first classical brass soloist ever honored with the Order of Canada, a testament to his extraordinary contributions to the world of music. He has garnered numerous accolades throughout his career, including the title of “International Brass Personality of the Year” by Brass Herald. Lindemann’s artistry has graced prestigious concert venues worldwide, from the renowned Philharmonics of New York, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Moscow, and Tokyo to iconic locations like Carnegie Hall and the Great Wall of China. Notably, he remains one of the select few artists to deliver a solo Command Performance for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

With a classical foundation from the esteemed Juilliard School in New York and McGill University in Montreal, Jens Lindemann has collaborated as a soloist and recording artist with classical luminaries such as Sir Neville Marriner, Sir Angel Romero, Pinchas Zukerman, Doc Severinsen, Charles Dutoit, and Jukka Pekka Saraste. His discography spans renowned labels like BMG, EMI, CBC, and the BBC, and he is praised for transcending stylistic boundaries and challenging the conventional perceptions of his instrument through performances marked by “impeccable attacks, agility, and amazing smoothness” (The Clarin, Buenos Aires).

Critics around the world have showered him with acclaim, describing his performances as “played with golden timbre and virtuosic flair” (New York Times), recognizing him as a “world-class talent” (Los Angeles Times), and acknowledging his recitals as “one of the most memorable in International Trumpet Guild history” (ITG). Lindemann has left an indelible mark with memorable performances, including the North American premiere of Bernd Alois Zimmermann’s Concerto with the Toronto Symphony, which was lauded by the Toronto Star as a “virtuoso highlight of the evening.”

Based in Los Angeles, Jens Lindemann holds the esteemed position of Professor with High Distinction at UCLA and serves as the director of the summer brass program at the Banff Centre in Canada. He is an international Yamaha artist, exclusively performing with 24K gold plated instruments.

Liner notes with Tom Neenan: Explore the insights and nuances of the musical program from 7:10 pm to 7:50 pm.

