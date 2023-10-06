Renowned Trumpet Player to Perform with St. Matthew’s Chamber Orchestra

Jens Lindemann Holds the Distinction of Being the First Classical Brass Soloist Ever Honored With the Order of Canada

Renowned as one of the world’s premier trumpet virtuosos, Jens Lindemann will grace the stage alongside the Chamber Orchestra at St. Matthew’s in a captivating musical performance. The program will feature Haydn’s beloved Trumpet Concerto, a stirring composition by Allen Vizzutti titled “Rising Sun,” Mozart’s majestic final symphony known as the “Jupiter,” and the elegant “Pavane” by Gabriel Fauré.

Jens Lindemann holds the distinction of being the first classical brass soloist ever honored with the Order of Canada, a testament to his extraordinary contributions to the world of music. He has garnered numerous accolades throughout his career, including the title of “International Brass Personality of the Year” by Brass Herald. Lindemann’s artistry has graced prestigious concert venues worldwide, from the renowned Philharmonics of New York, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Moscow, and Tokyo to iconic locations like Carnegie Hall and the Great Wall of China. Notably, he remains one of the select few artists to deliver a solo Command Performance for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

With a classical foundation from the esteemed Juilliard School in New York and McGill University in Montreal, Jens Lindemann has collaborated as a soloist and recording artist with classical luminaries such as Sir Neville Marriner, Sir Angel Romero, Pinchas Zukerman, Doc Severinsen, Charles Dutoit, and Jukka Pekka Saraste. His discography spans renowned labels like BMG, EMI, CBC, and the BBC, and he is praised for transcending stylistic boundaries and challenging the conventional perceptions of his instrument through performances marked by “impeccable attacks, agility, and amazing smoothness” (The Clarin, Buenos Aires).

Critics around the world have showered him with acclaim, describing his performances as “played with golden timbre and virtuosic flair” (New York Times), recognizing him as a “world-class talent” (Los Angeles Times), and acknowledging his recitals as “one of the most memorable in International Trumpet Guild history” (ITG). Lindemann has left an indelible mark with memorable performances, including the North American premiere of Bernd Alois Zimmermann’s Concerto with the Toronto Symphony, which was lauded by the Toronto Star as a “virtuoso highlight of the evening.”

Based in Los Angeles, Jens Lindemann holds the esteemed position of Professor with High Distinction at UCLA and serves as the director of the summer brass program at the Banff Centre in Canada. He is an international Yamaha artist, exclusively performing with 24K gold plated instruments.

Liner notes with Tom Neenan: Explore the insights and nuances of the musical program from 7:10 pm to 7:50 pm.

Ticket Information:

  • Single tickets: $35 ($10 for students with valid I.D.)
  • Children under 16: Free.
  • Season passes are available.
  • Group discounts are available upon request: (310) 573-7422

Additional Information:

  • Complimentary intermission refreshments.
  • Doors open at 7:00 pm.
  • Free parking is provided.

For more information or tickets, go to https://www.musicguildonline.org/event/season-opener-jens-lindemann-trumpet/.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Hackers Steal Nearly $3M from SMMUSD

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

The Hackers Could Have Used a Compromised Email Account By Zach Armstrong An investigation is looking into almost $3 million...
News, Video

(Video) Hotel Workers Strike In Front of Santa Monica Hampton Inn

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Unite Here Local 11’s negotiations fell through with hotel representatives. @palisadesnews Hotel workers are striking in Santa Monica#santamonica#california#hotelworker #strike#union #worker...

Photo: Facebook: @Steve Uhring for Malibu City Council
Hard, News

Malibu’s New Mayor Sworn In by Council Members

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

This Transition Marks the Conclusion of Bruce Silverstein’s Tenure In a recent decision by fellow council members, Councilmember Steve Uhring...

Photo: Instagram: @hankspalisades
Dining, News

One Palisadian Restaurant to Participate in Dine LA Week

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

In the Pacific Palisades, Just One Restaurant Will Be Participating With Lunch and Dinner Menus Exclusive to the Occasion. By...

Photo: Instagram: @Palisades Village
Dining, News

Sweet Laurel Introduces New “Fall Treats” for the Season

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

The Palisades Village Bakery Is Celebrating the Season With New Treats Until Dec. 31 By Zach Armstrong Autumn is upon...

Photo: Instagram: @cherlato_gelato
Dining, News

Cher’s Gelato Truck is Coming to Santa Monica

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

In July, the 77-Year-Old Musician Announced She’s Launching Her Gelato Venture By Zach Armstrong Cher’s new gelato truck, Cherlato, will...
News, Video

(Video) Look Inside DMN8 Gym’s New Main Street Location

October 4, 2023

Read more
October 4, 2023

The gym, already with an outdoor presence in Linear Park, has a new gathering place for gym rats. @palisadesnews Look...

Photo: Councilmember Traci Park
News, Upbeat

Work Begins on Temescal Canyon Road Improvements

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

Over a Month Ago, City Council Approved Funds for the Mitigation Plan By Zach Armstrong Improvements on Temescal Canyon Road’s...

Photo: Office of Senator Ben Allen
News, Upbeat

Simon Meadow Park to Get $1M Improvements

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

Funds for the Project Were Secured Through a Limited Portion of the State Budget By Zach Armstrong The Palisades-Malibu YMCA...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Homophobic Comments Lead to Termination of Downtown Security Contract

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

Two Months Ago, City Council Approved DTMS’ Contract for Additional Security By Zach Armstrong Concerns over homophobic comments have led...
News, Video

(Video) This Is Palisades Village at 4 a.m.

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

See what it’s like at the village after hours with no one around. @palisadesnews Palisades Village after hours #palisades #pacificpalisades...
Hard, News

Teenage Girl Overdoses near Palisades Rec Center

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Earlier This Year, Reports of Illegal Teenage Activity Led LAPD to Identify the Park Area as an “Extra Patrol Location.”...

Photo: Beitler Commercial Realty
News, Real Estate

Global Surfing Association to Leave Santa Monica, Lists Main Street Office Space

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

The Association’s New Location Is Set to Be Ready by November By Zach Armstrong The office headquarters of professional surfing...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Newly Constructed Home Designed by Ken Ungar on Market for $24M

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

The Estate’s Amenities Encompass a State-Of-The-Art Gym, a Temperature-Controlled Wine Cellar, a Tasting Room, a Custom Bar, and a Movie...
News, Video

(Video) Interview With Downtown Activist on Being Attacked by Homeless Suspect

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

John Alle, co-founder of Santa Monica Coalition, was attacked in Palisades Park while filming. @palisadesnews John Alle was hospitalized after...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR