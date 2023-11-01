“Romeo and Juliet – Love is a Fire” Taking Place in Santa Monica

Photo: Instagram: @smplayhouse

Why the Young Lovers Had to Die and Why Their Respective Families Hated Each Other?

By Zach Armstrong

While virtually everyone is familiar with Shakespeare’s romantic classic “Romeo and Juliet”, one still has to wonder why the young lovers had to die and why their respective families hated each other. A theater production happening now in Santa Monica tries to answer those questions. 

Running through Nov. 18 on Thursdays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 pm at the Santa Monica Playhouse, “Romeo And Juliet – Love Is A Fire” is a theatrical take on the famous story directed by Neno Pervan and funded in part by a grant from the College of Communication and Fine Arts, Loyola Marymount University.

As Evan Henerson writes in Broadway World: “Large segments of the action take place between a single actor on stage talking to another who is standing in one of the theater’s two aisles. The actors are costumed and, frequently, they wear decorative masks, but otherwise this production is the barest of bones.” 

General Admission is $25 with discounts available for students, teachers, seniors and members of the Military.

Featuring: Charlotte Williams (Prince Escalus), Raquel Justice (Juliet), Annalisa Cochrane (Romeo), Sika Lonner (Nurse, Lady Montague), Tory Smith (Mercutio, Capulet), Madeleine Shallan (Benvolio, Balthazar), Gavin Mulcahy (Tybalt, Montague, Paris), Alan Corvaia (Friar Lawrence), Madison Hansen (Lady Capulet), Chantel Adedeji (Juliet-swing), Laura Ann Smyth (Juliet-dancer), Chris Smith (Romeo-dancer)

Director: Neno Pervan, Co-Stage Manager: Kavita Mehta, Co-Stage Manager: Maureen Beld, Light and Sound Designer: Rob Hillig, Costume Designer: Lisa Lawrence, Choreographer: Rosalynde LeBlanc, Intimacy Coordinator/Voice and Text Coach: Stacey Cabaj, Dramaturg: Arnab Banerji, Public Relations Representative/Social Media Consultant: Quinn DeVries, Graphic Design: Lada Pervan.

For more information, go to https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/love-is-a-fire.html.

in News, Upbeat
