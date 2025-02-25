Santa Maria Man Killed in Fatal Stabbing Outside Bungalow Described as “Cherished Son, Brother and Father”

Photo: GoFundMe: @Mercedes Gonzalez

Family and friends are now rallying to support his loved ones

Oscar Alfredo Gonzalez, the 31-year-old man who was fatally stabbed outside The Bungalow bar on February 15, is being remembered as a loving and energetic individual whose sudden loss has left his family and friends in deep grief.

Gonzalez, originally from Santa Maria, California, was a vibrant presence in his community, known for his warmth, humor, and ability to light up any room he entered. His family described him as a dedicated son, brother, and friend, always bringing people together with his infectious spirit.

“We are struggling to process this unimaginable loss. Losing my brother has left our family devastated. Jr was the vibrant spirit of our gatherings, always bringing laughter and joy.” said his sister, Mercedes Gonzalez in a GoFundMe post. “He was a cherished son, brother and father. In this deep time of grief, we humbly ask for support from anyone who can offer it.”

Oscar’s tragic death occurred after a verbal altercation outside The Bungalow bar, which escalated into a violent confrontation. Gonzalez was rushed to the hospital with severe stab wounds, but despite efforts to save him, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Family and friends are now rallying to support his loved ones, with a GoFundMe campaign launched to cover funeral expenses. The page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-jr-with-love

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube: @Ian Moore
News, Upbeat

Venice Bodysuarfer Aims to Reach World Finals and Olympic Qualification

February 25, 2025

Read more
February 25, 2025

Moore, currently ranked No. 3 in the U.S. and a top contender in the IBSA 2024 rankings, is seeking financial...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Suspected Domoic Acid Outbreak Strikes Malibu’s Sea Lions

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

A recent wave of distressed sea lion calls in Malibu raises concerns about domoic acid toxicity, prompting warnings for beachgoers...
News, Video

(Video) Spring by the Sea Awaits

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

Embrace the beauty of the season at Regent Santa Monica Beach, where golden shores and blooming horizons set the stage...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

LADWP Launches Online Dashboard to Track Water Restoration in Pacific Palisades

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

New tool provides real-time updates on testing, pipeline flushing, and phased lifting of Do Not Drink Notice The Los Angeles...
News, Video

(Video) See The View From The Top of Santa Monica’s Pacific Wheel

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

For Tickets and More Information, Go To Pacpark.com For Tickets and More Information, Go To https://t.co/EeP5ZuEnF3 pic.twitter.com/UnhSXZoxId — Palisades News...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Proposed 7-Bedroom Venice Estate Awaits Buyer to Build It

February 23, 2025

Read more
February 23, 2025

The proposed design includes nine bathrooms, an accessory dwelling unit and a 2,154-square-foot basement  A property at 717 California Avenue...

Photo: CALFire
Hard, News

REPORT: Real Estate Losses from LA Wildfires May Exceed $30B

February 23, 2025

Read more
February 23, 2025

Destruction of thousands of homes and businesses leads to massive tax losses and uncertain recovery for affected communities The Palisades...

Photo: X: @CHPsouthern
Hard, News

Valencia Woman Arrested for Looting Palisades Home While Wearing “Palisades Strong” Shirt

February 23, 2025

Read more
February 23, 2025

She was booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Clarita Valley station A Valencia woman has been arrested...
News

WESTSIDE BALLET COLLABORATES WITH THE BALLET AGENCY FOR FIRE RELIEF DANCERS

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

Over 70 dancers impacted by the LA Wildfires supported with dancewear donations and relief funds SANTA MONICA, CA — (February...
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Removes Fire Chief, Appoints Interim Leader

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

Kristin Crowley Removed as Fire Chief; Veteran Firefighter Steps in as Interim Chief Mayor Karen Bass removed Los Angeles Fire...
News, Video

(Video) Rifkin Raanan Dentistry Uses Expertise and Artistry to Give Patients Their Dream Smiles

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

For More Info, Go To https://rodneyraanan.com/ For More Info, Go To https://t.co/jWgrVPAYJQ pic.twitter.com/yXvXHjBT1i — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) February 21, 2025

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Officials Issue Water Warning for Santa Monica Beaches Due to High Bacteria

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

Similar warnings have been issued for other areas across Los Angeles County The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health...
News, Upbeat

Despite Venue Loss in Fire, Chamber Music Palisades to Hold Concert This Weekend

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

The program includes selections from Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 7 in C Minor and Brahms’ Violin Sonata No. 2 in...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Upbeat

County Reopens Key Topanga Canyon Roads Following Storm Closures

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

Officials are urging drivers to use caution while traveling through these areas, as maintenance crews continue to assess Four Los...

Photo: Instagram: @handhbagels
Dining, News

H&H Bagels Sets Opening Date for Santa Monica Location

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

The chain is known for its pop culture appearances—including a memorable mention in Seinfeld H&H Bagels, the iconic New York bagel...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR