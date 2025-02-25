Santa Maria Man Killed in Fatal Stabbing Outside Bungalow Described as “Cherished Son, Brother and Father”

Family and friends are now rallying to support his loved ones

Oscar Alfredo Gonzalez, the 31-year-old man who was fatally stabbed outside The Bungalow bar on February 15, is being remembered as a loving and energetic individual whose sudden loss has left his family and friends in deep grief.

Gonzalez, originally from Santa Maria, California, was a vibrant presence in his community, known for his warmth, humor, and ability to light up any room he entered. His family described him as a dedicated son, brother, and friend, always bringing people together with his infectious spirit.

“We are struggling to process this unimaginable loss. Losing my brother has left our family devastated. Jr was the vibrant spirit of our gatherings, always bringing laughter and joy.” said his sister, Mercedes Gonzalez in a GoFundMe post. “He was a cherished son, brother and father. In this deep time of grief, we humbly ask for support from anyone who can offer it.”

Oscar’s tragic death occurred after a verbal altercation outside The Bungalow bar, which escalated into a violent confrontation. Gonzalez was rushed to the hospital with severe stab wounds, but despite efforts to save him, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Family and friends are now rallying to support his loved ones, with a GoFundMe campaign launched to cover funeral expenses. The page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-jr-with-love