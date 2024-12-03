Santa Monica Considers Eight-Story Builder’s Remedy Project on 20th Street

Photo: Ottinger Architects

The Proposed Project Will Feature 50 Residential Units, Including 10 Affordable Units, Alongside a 40-Room Hotel and Ground-Floor Retail Space

An eight-story mixed-use building at 1420 20th Street is under review by the Santa Monica Architectural Review Board as part of a Builder’s Remedy project, which allows for streamlined approvals of certain developments that include affordable housing.

According to a staff report presented to the board, the proposed project by DIICO Properties of Beverly Hills will feature 50 residential units, including 10 deed-restricted affordable units, alongside a 40-room hotel and 1,163 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Additionally, the design includes a rooftop amenity space and 62 subterranean parking spaces. Ottinger Architects, tasked with the design, have planned a U-shaped structure with a façade incorporating metal screens and projecting balconies.

The Builder’s Remedy provision is part of California’s Housing Accountability Act and applies when a city’s housing element is not in compliance with state law. This provision prevents cities from denying projects that reserve at least 20% of units for lower-income households unless strict criteria are met. Santa Monica fell into this category in 2022, prompting a surge of applications for Builder’s Remedy projects.

“This project aligns with state law requirements by including affordable housing units while also introducing a mixed-use component with retail and hospitality elements,” the staff report states.

Renderings revealed during the board presentation showcase a design that balances the modern height of the building with its surrounding context. “The building is organized around a ground floor courtyard with a southern orientation toward existing two-story residential development,” the staff report details. “The 20th Street façade features a variety of projecting balconies, some held within a grid and others fully screened, creating a varied volumetric reading.”

The development replaces an existing 10-unit, one-story apartment complex built in 1949. The site, which spans 15,000 square feet in the R2 zoning district, is exempt from California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) reviews under Section 15061(b)(3), as determined by the city staff.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News

Watermark Communities Create Colorful, Enriched Lives

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Every day, an assisted living facility in Beverly Hills, tucked into a charming neighborhood, celebrates the power of the human...
News, Upbeat

California’s CARE Court Program Expands Statewide to Address Mental Health

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

In Nine Counties That Implemented the Program Initially, More Than 1,400 Individuals Have Been Connected to Treatment and Housing Plans...
News, Upbeat

Post 283 Legion Seeks Volunteers for Rose Bowl Parade Float

December 3, 2024

Read more
December 3, 2024

This Year’s Float Celebrates the 250th Anniversary of the United States Army Post 283 of the American Legion is inviting...

Photo: Instagram: @tacoslosdesvelados
Dining, News

L.A. Mexican Eatery Desvelados Mexican Cantina Opens Sixth Location on Fourth St.

December 2, 2024

Read more
December 2, 2024

Desvelados Offers More Than 50 Taco Varieties, Unique Cocktails Like Mezcalitas, and Signature Creations Such as the “Taco Desvelado” Desvelados...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

Hannah Kobayashi, Missing Woman Whose Father Committed Suicide Near LAX, Seen Crossing Into Mexico: LAPD

December 2, 2024

Read more
December 2, 2024

Kobayashi’s Disappearance Drew National Attention After She Failed to Communicate With Friends and Family Following Her Arrival in Los Angeles...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

75th Annual “Ho!Ho!Ho!” Event Coming to Simon Meadow, to Feature Santa Claus and Christmas Tree Lot

December 2, 2024

Read more
December 2, 2024

Santa and Mrs. Claus Will Arrive on a Firetruck Courtesy of Pacific Palisades Fire Station #69 The annual Pacific Palisades...
News, Video

(Video) Sports at Vistamar School

December 2, 2024

Read more
December 2, 2024

Competing in the Coastal league, Vistamar offers 22 teams in 17 sports. Teams consistently make CIF-SS playoffs and Girls Varsity...

Photo: YouTube
News

Suspect Arrested After Gunfire Prompts Standoff With Los Angeles Sheriffs in Malibu

December 1, 2024

Read more
December 1, 2024

Deputies Close Roads During a Tense Standoff After Suspect Opens Fire On Friday afternoon, there was a standoff with a...
News, Upbeat

$84K Raised to Restore Temescal Canyon Mural

December 1, 2024

Read more
December 1, 2024

The Mural, Which Adorns a Retaining Wall Near Palisades High School, Was Painted Over 40 Years Ago A community-led effort...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed Venice Restaurant The Rose to Close After 45 Years

December 1, 2024

Read more
December 1, 2024

Beloved Neighborhood Staple to Serve Final Brunch Soon By Dolores Quintana The Rose, a beloved neighborhood restaurant that was first...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

33-Unit Santa Monica Apartment Complex Listed for $23M

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

The Property Offered at Approximately $576 per Square Foot A multifamily apartment complex located at 537 San Vicente Boulevard has...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Police Investigating Collision Near Main & Rose

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

The Driver Involved Fled the Scene, and Details Surrounding the Circumstances of the Incident Remain Unclear Authorities are investigating a...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Injury Collision Reported at W Sunset & Brooktree Intersection

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

Emergency Responders Were Dispatched to the Scene A traffic collision resulting in injuries occurred Tuesday evening at the intersection of...
News, Upbeat

Drescher Planetarium Offering Free Virtual Shows in December

November 27, 2024

Read more
November 27, 2024

The Live Sessions Allow Viewers to Interact With Planetarium Lecturers and Ask Questions The John Drescher Planetarium at Santa Monica...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Lost Angels to Host 12th Annual Feed the Homeless Event at Venice Beach

November 26, 2024

Read more
November 26, 2024

Participants Can Support the Event by Volunteering, Donating Essential Goods Such as Clothing and Toiletries, or Contributing Financially Lost Angels,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR