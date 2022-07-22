Several Local Mountain Lion Sightings Lately

Submitted by the Brentwood Community Council

There have been several evening sightings over the last week or so of an untagged mountain lion roaming through the residential areas of Brentwood, both north and south of Sunset Boulevard. Several tips have been supplied from both government agencies and various private patrol companies servicing the Brentwood neighborhood, and are set forth below:

Stay calm. Avoid making any sudden movements.

Move back from the mountain lion if it has not yet spotted you.

Mountain lions will sometimes attack if cornered, so if it has spotted you give it room to escape.

Keep sight of the mountain lion.

Expand your profile by waving your arms or using your clothes.

Do not turn away or bend over to pick up anything. That opening will invite the animal to attack.

Do not leave pets out unattended in the yard in the evenings.

Living with Mountain Lions

Deer-proof your property to avoid attracting a lion’s main food source.

Remove dense vegetation from around the home to reduce hiding spaces.

Install outdoor lighting to make it difficult for mountain lions to approach unseen.

Secure livestock and outdoor large pets in sturdy, covered shelters at night. Bring all pets you can into the home at night.

Always remember – Mountain lions are wild animals and their behavior may be unpredictable (like any wildlife). DO NOT RUN. Stay calm. Do not turn your back. Face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger.

If a mountain lion is seen, call the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Phone: (213) 974-1431 Fax: (213) 633-5102 Business Hours: Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.