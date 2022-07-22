Several Local Mountain Lion Sightings Lately

Submitted by the Brentwood Community Council

There have been several evening sightings over the last week or so of an untagged mountain lion roaming through the residential areas of Brentwood, both north and south of Sunset Boulevard.  Several tips have been supplied from  both government agencies and various private patrol companies servicing the Brentwood neighborhood, and are set forth below:

  • Stay calm. Avoid making any sudden movements.
  • Move back from the mountain lion if it has not yet spotted you.
  • Mountain lions will sometimes attack if cornered, so if it has spotted you give it room to escape.
  • Keep sight of the mountain lion.
  • Expand your profile by waving your arms or using your clothes.
  • Do not turn away or bend over to pick up anything. That opening will invite the animal to attack.
  • Do not leave pets out unattended in the yard in the evenings.

Living with Mountain Lions

  • Deer-proof your property to avoid attracting a lion’s main food source.
  • Remove dense vegetation from around the home to reduce hiding spaces.
  • Install outdoor lighting to make it difficult for mountain lions to approach unseen.
  • Secure livestock and outdoor large pets in sturdy, covered shelters at night.  Bring all pets you can into the home at night.
  • Always remember – Mountain lions are wild animals and their behavior may be unpredictable (like any wildlife). DO NOT RUN. Stay calm. Do not turn your back. Face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger.

If a mountain lion is seen, call the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Phone: (213) 974-1431 Fax: (213) 633-5102 Business Hours: Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

in News
Related Posts
News

Nomination Period Open For City Council Candidates In Malibu’s November 2022 Election

July 22, 2022

Read more
July 22, 2022

The nomination period for candidates running for Malibu City Council in the November 8, 2022 General Municipal Election opened on...
Crime, News

Palisades Crime Update

July 21, 2022

Read more
July 21, 2022

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Good Evening Everyone, Please pay attention to 2 community events I will...

Photo: Facebook (@tallulasrestaurant).
Dining, News

Beachside Cocktails Snacks From Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant

July 21, 2022

Read more
July 21, 2022

Tallula’s offering drinks and grub 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at to-go bar By Dolores Quintana Heading to the beach?...
News, Upbeat Beat

Deaf Theatre Group Debuts a Fresh Take on Sophocles’s Oedipus at the Getty Villa

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

The J. Paul Getty Museum and Los Angeles’s Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre present a thrilling fresh take on Sophocles’s...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

Hiker Hoisted to Saftey by LAFD

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

Hiker hoisted to safety in Trippet Ranch area Friday  A hiker was rescued hiking in the Topanga-area Friday evening.  According...
News

See’s Candy Closes Palisades Village Store

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

Store closed as of July 16 See’s Candy has closed permanently in Pacific Palisades.  The store, located in Palisades Village...
News

City of Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of June on Record

July 18, 2022

Read more
July 18, 2022

LADWP customers used 9 percent less water in June 2022 than in June 2021 Amid persistent drought conditions, Mayor Eric...
News, Video

Million Dollars Of Merchandise Stolen From Local Shopping Center in Broad Daylight: Palisades Today – July 18th, 2022

July 18, 2022

Read more
July 18, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Half Million Dollars Of Merchandise Stolen From Local Shopping Center in Broad...

Lindsey Buckingham performing in 2018. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News, Real Estate

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham Buys Brentwood Mansion

July 16, 2022

Read more
July 16, 2022

Brentwood Park mansion bought in off-market sale for $14 million By Dolores Quintana In an off-market sale, musician Lindsey Buckingham...

Photo: Brooks Baxter, Amplify Real Estate Marketing
News, Real Estate

Henry Mancini’s Former Malibu Beach Home Hits Market

July 16, 2022

Read more
July 16, 2022

$12.9 million price tag for La Costa beach property By Dolores Quintana The Mancini Family Trust has put Henry Mancini’s...

The 1.3. acre property in Bel Air previously owned by Robert Shapiro. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Undeveloped Bel Air Property With Backstory Sees $11 Million Price Hike

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

1.3-acre lot sits just off Nimes Road By Dolores Quintana  The Colombian billionaire Jamie Gilinski has raised the listing price...

The parking lot and playground at 772-798 Pacific Coast Highway. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Santa Monica City Council Looking Into Using Beachfront Land for Homeless Veterans

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Council votes to review title of 1888 deed of land just north of Jonathan Club By Dolores Quintana Santa Monica...

Photo: USPS.com
News

Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for Robbery Spree of USPS Carriers

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Elvyn Antonio Rodriguez charged in connection to 2021 spree A Nicaraguan national illegally residing in the United States has been...

Photo: LASD.org
News

Column: Potential “Power Grab” by LA County Board of Supervisors Hostile to Sheriff Alex Villanueva Is No Reform at All!

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

LA Supervisors Mitchell, Solis Seek to undermine the sheriff’s race between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna! By Nick...
News

Pacific Palisades Community Council Notice of Election Nomination

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Applications for Area and At-large Representative positions now welcome Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council Pacific Palisades Community Council...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR