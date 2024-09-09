Six-Bedroom Palisadian Estate Hits Market at $49M

Photo: MLS.com

The Property Boasts a 50-Foot Infinity-Edge Pool, a Private Guest House, and a Home Gym

A Pacific Palisades estate is now on the market for $48.9 million. Located at 16058 Anoka Dr., the 12,000-square-foot modern architectural home sits on nearly one acre and features six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, including seven full bathrooms and three half-baths.

Built in 2017, the property boasts a 50-foot infinity-edge pool, a private guest house, and a home gym. The home’s design emphasizes natural light, with 14-foot ceilings and limestone floors. The chef’s kitchen, complete with marble countertops and a butler’s pantry, opens to the dining and living rooms. Approximately 80 feet of pocket doors extend the living space to the outdoors, offering panoramic views of the coastline and city below.

The outdoor areas are equally impressive, with an al fresco dining space, an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit lounge, a pizza oven, and a lush lawn overlooking the ocean. Inside, the primary bedroom retreat includes a spa-like bathroom with heated floors, an oversized shower, and a tub with ocean views, along with two fireplaces and a massive walk-in closet.

Additional luxury features include a movie theater, game room, bar, and a pilates studio. The property also offers an indoor basketball court, a three-car garage, and ample parking on the motor court and private driveway. A state-of-the-art security system with Control4, security cameras, and alarms is in place to ensure privacy and safety.The estate is listed by Joey BenZvi of The Agency and is located near Palisades Village.

For more information, go to https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/16058-Anoka-Dr-Pacific-Palisades-CA-90272/20544043_zpid/.

