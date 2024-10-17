SMC Employee Dies from Shooting, Remembered For Decades of Service

Santa Monica College Foundation Has Established the Felicia Hudson Legacy Fund in Collaboration With Her Family

Felicia Hudson, a 54-year-old Custodial Operations Manager at Santa Monica College, has died from injuries sustained in the workplace shooting at the college’s Center for Media & Design that occurred on Monday.

Hudson was transported to a local hospital, where she remained in critical condition until succumbing to her injuries on Wednesday, at approximately 5 p.m.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old SMC custodian Davon Durell Dean, fled the scene after the shooting but was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his vehicle following a police pursuit near El Segundo Blvd. and Aviation Blvd. in Hawthorne. According to police, Dean had a history of prior arrests for violent crimes, including attempted murder in 2011, though his convictions were limited to misdemeanor property offenses.

The shooting occurred at 9:50 p.m. on Monday in what investigators are calling an act of workplace violence. The incident triggered an extensive search involving SMPD, the Santa Monica College Police Department (SMCPD), and additional law enforcement agencies. Dean’s vehicle was located on Tuesday afternoon, and despite efforts by crisis negotiators, he was found dead inside the vehicle.

Hudson, who had served SMC for nearly three decades, was remembered by SMC Superintendent/President Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery as a dedicated and beloved colleague. “We are deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic loss of our colleague Felicia Hudson. She took great pride in being a steadfast coworker and leader,” Jeffery said in a statement. The college has offered crisis counseling services to students and staff and will be conducting a thorough review of the incident.

To honor Hudson’s memory, the Santa Monica College Foundation has established the Felicia Hudson Legacy Fund in collaboration with her family, which will continue her spirit of service and support within the community. Donations can be made through the SMC Foundation’s website.

While the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, authorities confirmed that no other suspects are involved, and there is no continued threat to the public.