Solar Eclipse Viewing Taking Place at Palisades Library

Complimentary Solar Eclipse Glasses Will Be Distributed

In the parking lot of the Palisades Branch Library, participants will witness the Annular Solar Eclipse on Saturday morning, Oct. 14.

Complimentary solar eclipse glasses will be distributed while supplies last, enabling a safe view of this celestial event. The peak of the eclipse is anticipated at approximately 9:24 a.m. in Los Angeles. While the city will experience approximately 78% coverage of the sun, live NASA coverage from regions witnessing a total eclipse will be featured.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon aligns with both the Earth and the Sun, yet, due to its position, does not completely obscure the Sun. This unique celestial arrangement results in a mesmerizing “ring of fire” effect in the sky.

For individuals requiring ADA accommodations, kindly contact us at (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours before the event to ensure we can provide the necessary assistance. Don’t miss this fascinating astronomical event!