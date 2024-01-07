Spanish-Style Home Lists for $3.2M

The second-floor bedrooms feature spacious private balconies

This contemporary Spanish-style four-bedroom residence, situated on one of the town’s original streets, offers a gateway to the sought-after Palisades village lifestyle. Embraced by high sky-lit ceilings and expansive wood-framed windows, the home captures picturesque park and canyon vistas.

The second-floor bedrooms feature spacious private balconies that not only offer scenic views but also welcome the refreshing ocean breeze. Illuminated by a standout skylight, the vibrant open-plan kitchen connects to a sizable entertaining deck through a series of French Doors, creating an inviting space.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/654-Swarthmore-Ave_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M28329-72222.