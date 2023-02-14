St. Matthew’s Parish to Host James K. A. Smith for Stern Lecture in 2023

Smith’s Stern Lecture will explore the ways in which Augustine of Hippo is surprisingly relevant to our current challenges and opportunities

​​The Parish of Saint Matthew in Pacific Palisades is thrilled to announce the professor of philosophy at Calvin University and editor-in-chief of “Image” Journal, James K. A. Smith, as its featured speaker for the 2023 Stern Lecture, taking place on Friday evening, March 3 and Saturday morning, March 4. Smith will also be the guest preacher at both 8:00 am and 10:00 am services on Sunday, March 5.

Smith’s Stern Lecture will explore the ways in which Augustine of Hippo is surprisingly relevant to our current challenges and opportunities. Trained as a philosopher with a focus on contemporary French thought, Smith is an award-winning author and travels extensively as a lecturer, acting as a bridge between society and the church.

The event kicks off with Smith presenting the first session at 7:30 pm on Friday entitled “A Spirituality for Wanderers and Wayfarers; Augustine & Monica on Route 66.” It continues into Saturday morning with two sessions at 9:00 am – “The Art of Testimony: Augustine the Storyteller” – and 10:30 am – “Ambition, Anxiety, and Friendship: Augustine Our Contemporary.” Between each conversation, there will be a short break with a light lunch provided midday on Saturday for registered participants.

The Stern Lecture is free of charge however advance registration is required and can be done online through their website www.stmatthews.com or by contacting them directly via email at connect@stmatthews or call 310-454-1358. The lecture was established by Dr. W Eugene Stern in memory of his wife Libby Naffziger Stern in 1986 with the aim to bring international scholars to The Parish of St Matthews for lectures and preaching opportunities alike.