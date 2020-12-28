Storm May Help With Re-Introduction of California Red-Legged Frog

The California Red-Legged Frog. Photos: NPS.

Santa Monica Mountains biologists attempting to re-introduce the California red-legged frog

By Chad Winthrop

It’s been a challenging two years since the Woolsey Fire swept through the Santa Monica Mountains where biologists have been trying to re-introduce the California red-legged frog, but this week’s storm may help the beleaguered amphibian’s recovery.

The species is listed as federally threatened under the Endangered Species Act and has not been found in the Santa Monica Mountains since the 1970s. The goal of a project being undertaken by the National Parks Service (NPS), is to reintroduce the beleaguered amphibian back into the Santa Monica Mountains by translocating egg masses from a nearby source population of California red-legged frogs.

“Our biologists report that in one of the four translocation sites, breeding activity is back to pre-fire numbers. That’s great news! Sadly, the other three reintroduction sites remain heavily silted from mudslides that occurred when it rained post-fire and there is no suitable breeding habitat for the frogs,” said NPS Ranger Ana Beatriz.

Last fall, the NPS found adult frogs at all sites that had survived the fire and silt and these frogs are more resilient than expected, In 2020, however, the frogs were much harder to find.

“The vegetation is thick and there are few good pools for the frogs to hang out in. We will try to find them again when we conduct more night surveys in a couple of months,” Beatriz said.

Also, unlike in past years, Beatriz says the decision was made to not transfer egg masses or release any tadpoles into any of the reintroduction streams this year because the streams were in “such a sad state.”

“So, all frog lovers out there, cross your fingers and send positive thoughts that we will get a few good storms this winter to scour out some pools and help the habitat recover. If that happens, then we hope to move eggs from our source population in March,” Beatriz said.

in News
Related Posts
Crime, News, Video

Edify TV: Decriminalizing Trespassing, Drugs, Prostitution in LA County?

December 29, 2020

Read more
December 29, 2020

Los Angeles County’s new DA has announced his office will no longer prosecute a wide range of crimes including prostitution...

The 15300 block of Antioch where burglars made off with a business's cash register recently. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Cash Register Stolen From Palisades Businesses, Burglar Enters Occupied Home

December 29, 2020

Read more
December 29, 2020

Pacific Palisades crime update submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include the attempted...
News, Video

Special News Show: 2020 in Review

December 28, 2020

Read more
December 28, 2020

In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Dining, News, Video

Westside Food Scene: A Fresh Take on the Holidays

December 24, 2020

Read more
December 24, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we feature two local restaurants bringing something different and fun to the table this year....

Chili cheeseburger simplicity at Big Tomy's. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Dining, News

Food Review: A Westside Burger Institution Returns

December 23, 2020

Read more
December 23, 2020

Pico Boulevard Big Tomy’s reopens after 2018 fire By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside chili cheeseburger institution reopened recently after...

Outdoor patio dining at The Rose. Photo: The Rose (Facebook).
Dining, News

Local Council Calls for Outdoor Dining as Longtime Westside Restaurant Temporarily Closes

December 23, 2020

Read more
December 23, 2020

Owner of The Rose says most recent round of closures have forced him to layoff staff By Sam Catanzaro As...

The area near Sullivan Fire Road where a mountain biker was rescued over the weekend. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Mountain Biker Taken to Hospital in Critical Condition After Fall

December 22, 2020

Read more
December 22, 2020

LAFD rescue mountain biker over weekend By Sam Catanzaro A mountain biker was taken to a hospital in critical condition...
News, Video

Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award: Palisades Today – December, 21, 2020

December 22, 2020

Read more
December 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award * Places of Worship...
Local Business Spotlight, News

The Londoner By Anthony Morrison Thriving During A Pandemic

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

While many businesses have closed due to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Londoner by Anthony Morrison, South Bay’s only...
News, Real Estate

Malibu Adopts Short-Term Rental Ordinance

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

The City of Malibu recently adopted a new short-term rental ordinance. During the Malibu City Council meeting on November 23,...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...
News, Real Estate, Video

Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
Crime, News

Flurry of Home Break-Ins: Palisades Crime Update

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a home break-in in which suspects...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Winter weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...
News, Video

40 Christmas Trees Donated to Families in Need by Palisades-Malibu YMCA: Palisades Today – December, 17, 2020

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 40 Christmas Trees Donated to Families in Need by Palisades-Malibu YMCA...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR