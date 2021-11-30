Students From Palisades Charter High School Participate in 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge

Students from Palisades Charter High School participate in the 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge. Back row, left to right: Andrew Wu, Maren Carrere, Andrea Arreortua, Samuel Javedanfar, James Lewis, Steve Engelmann (advisor); Front row, left to right: Cleo Waxman-Lee, Stella Becir, Jenna Barad, Ella Taghibagi, Maya Millner, Livia Rosenmayr. Photo: Courtesy.

Eleven students from Palisades Charter High School participated recently in the 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge, one group of a total of 64 high school students from 10 schools from the Southern California area.  

The event was November 10 to 13 at Hume SoCal near Green Valley Lake, California. Palisades teams placed first, second, and fifth overall with scores of 203.0, 201.8, and 194.0 respectively out of a possible 250 points.

One of the highlights for the students this year was the opportunity to conduct a forest inventory of the 21.5-acre Camp Hinckley in Running Springs. 

Students proposed a reforestation plan in the wake of the Slide Fire of 2007 that includes fuel treatment and tree planting and identified funding sources to cover the anticipated cost of the project. During the Challenge, teams of students also completed a field test to assess their technical forestry knowledge and data collecting skills.

“This was a wonderful and challenging experience for the kids,” said Palisades Charter High School teacher Steve Engelmann. Andrew Wu, a senior at Palisades Charter High School, summed it up as follows:  “A unique and eye-opening experience that changed how I view the forest.”

in Education, News
Related Posts
The Pali High boys water polo team after its ninth straight CIF Los Angeles City Section title. Photo: Facebook (USA Water Polo).
News, Upbeat Beat

Pali High Water Polo Team Ends Season as City and Regional Champs

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Boys Water Polo team has a november to remember By Dolores Quintana The boys water polo team at Palisades Charter...
News, Video

Pali High Football Loses To San Pedro After Undefeated Season: Palisades Today – November 30, 2021

November 29, 2021

Read more
November 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pali High Football Loses To San Pedro After Undefeated Season* Pacific Palisades...

Photo: LAFD (official)
News

Mountain Biker Sustains Serious Injuries in Mandeville Canyon Fall

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

LAFD perform multiple rescues in Brentwood/Palisades area By Sam Catanzaro A mountain biker sustained serious injuries recently after a fall...

A rendering of an eldercare facility being constructed in Pacific Palisades. Credit: LADCP.
News, Real Estate

Construction of Controversial Palisades Highlands Elder Care Facility Continues

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Work continues at 1525 Palisades Drive development Construction on the underground parking garage that would serve the controversial Palisades Highlands...
News, Video

Missing Elderly Man Rescued From Remote Palisades Location: Palisades Today – November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021

Read more
November 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Missing Elder Found And Rescued From Remote Palisades Location* LA City Council...
News, Video

New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...
News, Video

Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...

Photo: Getty
Crime, News

LAPD Warns of Follow Home Robbery Trend

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

Department requests Information From The Public By Dolores Quintana The Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) of the LAPD has issued a...

Photo: Courtesy Alzheimer’s Association
News, Upbeat Beat

Over $100K Raised in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Nearly 350 participate in October 24 event at Santa Monica Pier By Sam Catanzaro Over 300 Westside participants raised $127,063...

Photo: laparkrangers.com
Crime, News

Bonin Lone Dissenting Vote in Motion to Arm Park Rangers

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Motion advances out of committee to arm rangers in City parks By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ Chief Park Ranger Joe...
News, Video

Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Buscaino Seeks Revival of Ban on Residential Vehicle Dwellings

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Lawmaker seeks to revive section 8502 of LA Municipal Code By Dolores Quintana   Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino has...

Photo: Facebook (@LosAngelesFireDepartment).
News

Temporary Restraining Order Is Denied to LAFD Union in Vaccine Mandate Case

November 15, 2021

Read more
November 15, 2021

December 2 hearing set by judge By Dolores Quintana An application to the Superior Court of Los Angeles for a...
News, Video

Palisades Historical Society Set To Host Centennial Celebration: Palisades Today – November 15, 2021

November 15, 2021

Read more
November 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisadian Allison Holdorff Polhill Announces Council Run For District 11 * Palisades Historical...
News

RAND Study: Unhoused Veterans Services Need to Be Tailored

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

Year-long study finds that few able to obtain permanent housing By Sam Catanzaro A year-long study of a group of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

Jonah’s Kitchen Serves Up Farm Fresh Fire Grilled Cuisine
Students from Palisades Charter High School participate in the 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge. Back row, left to right: Andrew Wu, Maren Carrere, Andrea Arreortua, Samuel Javedanfar, James Lewis, Steve Engelmann (advisor); Front row, left to right: Cleo Waxman-Lee, Stella Becir, Jenna Barad, Ella Taghibagi, Maya Millner, Livia Rosenmayr. Photo: Courtesy.
Food & Drink

Jonah’s Kitchen Serves Up Farm Fresh Fire Grilled Cuisine

by Juliet Lemar
November 25, 2021
0

Jonah's Kitchen elevates the fast casual dining experience offering California inspired wood fire grilled organic dishes with Latin and Caribbean...

Read more

POPULAR

Gelson’s Annual Toy Drive Kicks Off
Students from Palisades Charter High School participate in the 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge. Back row, left to right: Andrew Wu, Maren Carrere, Andrea Arreortua, Samuel Javedanfar, James Lewis, Steve Engelmann (advisor); Front row, left to right: Cleo Waxman-Lee, Stella Becir, Jenna Barad, Ella Taghibagi, Maya Millner, Livia Rosenmayr. Photo: Courtesy.
Upbeat Beat

Gelson’s Annual Toy Drive Kicks Off

by Sam Catanzaro
November 30, 2021
0

Red bins return December 1-19 at Gelson’s in Pacific Palisades  By Sam Catanzaro Gelson’s annual holiday toy drive returns to...

Read more