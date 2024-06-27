Suspect in Beach Attacks Held on $1M Bail, Has Criminal History Involving Attempted Rape

On June 26, the District Attorney charged Garnett with attempted murder and felony child abuse

Jawann Dwayne Garnett, a Santa Monica man with a significant criminal history, has been arrested for assaulting multiple individuals on the beach north of the pier and is being held on $1 million bail.

Garnett, who has previous convictions for assault with intent to commit rape and other violent crimes, attacked a 17-year-old girl near Lifeguard Tower 13 on Monday, June 24. He struck and strangled the teenager before a 25-year-old female bystander intervened and was subsequently injured when Garnett punched her and bit her ear. Garnett then assaulted a woman in her 70s, pulling her into the ocean and holding her underwater.

Lifeguards and police officers arrived within minutes, interrupting Garnett’s attack and taking him into custody. The juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries and later released. The other two victims were treated at the scene by lifeguards and fire department personnel.

On June 26, the District Attorney charged Garnett with attempted murder and felony child abuse for the attack on the juvenile. He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury and assault with intent to commit rape for the attack on the bystander, and attempted murder and kidnapping for the assault on the elderly woman.

Garnett, who is currently homeless, has a criminal history in Los Angeles County that includes prior arrests for assault with intent to commit rape, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic violence.

In December 2021, he was arrested by LAPD (Topanga) for attempted oral copulation through force and was subsequently convicted of assault with intent to commit sexual assault. Garnett was placed on probation, but despite multiple probation violations, he was released on his own recognizance on June 6, and scheduled to appear in court on August 5, for a probation violation. On June 9, Garnett was arrested by Santa Monica PD for failing to register as a sex offender and released with a citation.

Authorities urge anyone with information related to this incident or Garnett to contact Detective Lucero at Hilda.Lucero@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Goodwin at Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander 24 hours at 310-458-8427.