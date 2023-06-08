These Menu Items Cost $150 at Gladstones

The Restaurant Provides Beautiful Beachside Dining

By Zach Armstrong

Gladstones is a seafood delicacy of the Pacific Palisades. Founded in 1972 and owned by former Los Angeles Mayor Richard J. Riordan, the restaurant provides beautiful beachside dining.

So one might wonder, how much would someone spend for a meal at Gladstones?

The most expensive menu items at the high-class Palisades restaurant are its Malibu Seafood Tower and its Gladstones Clambake coming in each at an astonishing total of $150.

According to its website, the former dish consists of snow crab, poached mussels, prawns, ceviche, bay scallops, shucked available oysters, and shrimp ceviche, served with mignonette, shaved horseradish, cocktail sauce and clarified butter. The latter is 1-lb. Maine lobster, 1-lb. snow crab legs, clams, mussels, shrimp, 1-lb. linguiça sausage, corn, potatoes, seasonal vegetables.

The restaurant is located at 17300 Pacific Coast Hwy. It is open daily at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.