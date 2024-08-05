Tom Hanks’ Palisades Home Targeted by Burglars: Report

Nobody Was Home at the Time of the Intrusion

By Zach Armstrong

The Pacific Palisades abode of actor Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson was the target of a burglary just a few weeks ago, as reported by both The Los Angeles Times and TMZ.

Authorities told the outlets that the suspects did not hit the celebrity couple’s main house, but the guest one. Nobody was home at the time of the intrusion. It is not believed that Hanks and Wilson were deliberately targeted and it is unclear what, if anything, was stolen.

“We’re told this looks like the work of one of the many crews in the area burglarizing at will.” TMZ stated in its report. ABC news echoed something similar, stating “The suspects are believed to have been part of the ongoing crews that have been hitting high end neighborhoods indiscriminately for the last few years,”

At the time of this writing, no suspects have been identified or arrested.