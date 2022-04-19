Tracy Quinn Appointed CEO of Heal the Bay

Tracy Quinn. Photo: Natural Resources Defense Council.

Former NRDC Director of Urban Water Policy to assume role May 2

Environmental group Heal the Bay this week announced Tracy Quinn as its new CEO. Quinn joins the Santa Monica-based nonprofit from the Natural Resources Defense Council, where she served as the Director of California Urban Water Policy.  

During her tenure, Quinn was a widely respected voice on how communities and industries across California must respond to unprecedented drought by improving water efficiency and investing in climate resilient supplies through stormwater capture and recycled water.

“I am honored and humbled to lead Heal the Bay into its next chapter as we tackle increasingly challenging environmental issues and work to ensure equitable outcomes for the communities in our watersheds,” Quinn said. “As California continues to adapt to a changing climate, Heal the Bay’s legacy of science-based activism makes it well suited to address the challenges in our region.” 

In addition, as a Board Member of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, Quinn pushes for actions to conserve and protect drinking water supplies for millions of people. She also served on the boards of The Wildwoods Foundation and the California Urban Water Conservation Council. 

An nationwide search culminated in the hiring of Quinn, who has been tasked with amplifying Heal the Bay’s science, advocacy education, and community action program byl implementing  strategies to deepen Heal the Bay’s engagement in solving the most critical environmental challenges in Greater Los Angeles.  

“Heal the Bay will always pursue protection of our public waters and fight against pollution. We have also transformed in recent years with inclusion-focused programs,” said Sharon Lawrence, chairperson of the organization’s Board of Directors. “Clean water is essential for our communities to survive and thrive, and Tracy is perfectly equipped to continue our important work.” 

Quinn, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering from Cornell University and is a registered civil engineer in California, began her water-centric career in Los Angeles at Kennedy/Jenks Consultants, an engineering firm that delivers innovative water solutions in the US. 

Quinn plans to lead Heal the Bay in forming smart strategic alliances and growing public participation across the diverse region of Greater Los Angeles. In the coming months, Heal the Bay will extend its impact with these key initiatives: 

Upgrade River Report Card. Heal the Bay is protecting public health by increasing access to science-based water quality information for ocean, river, and stream water users. The nonprofit is going through a rigorous process to enhance its River Report Card by aligning the freshwater grading methodology with scientific standards and the well-known Beach Report Card’s “A through F” grading system. 

Build Inell Woods Park. The nonprofit group is addressing water quality and supply issues for the communities most impacted by climate change. For the first time ever, Heal the Bay is building a stormwater park in collaboration with LA City Councilman Curren Price Jr. and community members! The groundbreaking for the new community-designed, multi-benefit green space Inell Woods Park is planned in South LA this year. 

Ban plastic pollution. Heal the Bay is launching an advocacy campaign, targeted at Southern California voters, in support of the statewide 2022 ballot measure (California Plastic Pollution Reduction and Recycling Act), to reduce plastic pollution in communities and aquatic environments. The passionate science and policy experts at Heal the Bay are also pushing the City of LA and LA County to greenlight comprehensive ordinances that address single-use plastic waste. 

Quinn formally joins Heal the Bay on May 2, taking the leadership reins from Dr. Shelley Luce, who has served as president and CEO since April 2017.  

“I am so proud to leave Heal the Bay in Tracy’s hands,” Luce said. “Her focus on strong, equitable water policy will take Heal the Bay’s environmental advocacy work to the next level.”

Paul Revere Charter Middle School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, Education, News

Thieves Steal Apple TVs From Paul Revere Middle School

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

Suspects remain at large in connection to April 2 incident  By Sam Catanzaro  Paul Revere Middle School suffered a burglary...

