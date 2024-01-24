(Video) Downtown’s New Cafe Serves Organic Italian Coffee

Gelato and Baked Goods Also Served

@palisadesnews The new coffee shop sells Italian coffee and fair-trade tea.#santamonica #coffeetiktok #coffee #coffeeaddict #california #losangeles #fyp #foodie ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
in Dining, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @burgette.restaurant
Dining, News

French Burger Spot Delays Santa Monica Opening

January 25, 2024

Read more
January 25, 2024

Menu Items Include the “La Burgette” with Beef, Dijon Burger Sauce, and Six Month Mimolette Cheese By Zach Armstrong Burgette,...

Photo: Jemma Pizzeria
Dining, News

Jemma Now Offering After School Snack Menu

January 24, 2024

Read more
January 24, 2024

Pali-style Fries (mozzarella, caramelized onion, vodka sauce and Parmesan) Included By Zach Armstrong Through June 30, the recently opened Jemma...
Upbeat, Video

(Video) “Saint Anne Santa Monica” Mural Unveiled

January 23, 2024

Read more
January 23, 2024

The Well-Known Muralist Has Personal Connections to the School and Church @palisadesnews The mural depicts Saint Anne cradling the blessed...

Photo: Instagram: @duckhornwine
Dining, News

Three Course Dinner Event at SALT to Feature Pairings from Napa Valley Luxury Wine Company

January 18, 2024

Read more
January 18, 2024

Course Two Features Grilled Marinated Quail Paired with Duckhorn Merlot Join the Marina Del Rey Hotel’s SALT Restaurant & Bar...
Dining, Video

(Video) See What’s Cooking at Cha Cha Chicken

January 17, 2024

Read more
January 17, 2024

Located on Ocean Ave., the Eatery is a Short Walk From the Pier. @palisadesnews Cha Cha Chicken is on Ocean...
Dining, Video

(Video) Look Inside Palisades Village’s New Pop-Up Pizzeria

January 17, 2024

Read more
January 17, 2024

Jemma Pizzeria Offers Sandwiches, Fresh Pies and More @palisadesnews Palisadians have a new pizzeria #pizza #pizzalover #pizzatime #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles...
Hard, Video

(Video) Popular Thrift Store Closes on Main Street

January 15, 2024

Read more
January 15, 2024

The business allowed customers to trade in clothes for cash @palisadesnews Santa Monica has lost one of its clothing thrift...
Hard, Video

(Video) Resident Seeks Artist to Restore “History of the Palisades” Mural

January 12, 2024

Read more
January 12, 2024

Chipped Paint Have Tarnished it’s Beauty @palisadesnews A local is taking steps to bring back the beauty of “History of...

Photo: Instagram: @dcberan
Dining, News

In Upcoming Santa Monica Dining Concept, Chefs Will Present Dishes

January 11, 2024

Read more
January 11, 2024

The Restaurant is Set to Feature Up To 15 Courses According to a report from What Now Los Angeles, renowned...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Kids Cooking Classes Coming to Mar Vista Farmers Market

January 11, 2024

Read more
January 11, 2024

Led by vegan chef Acooba Scott Cooking Kids takes place on the fourth Sunday of each month from 10 a.m....

Photo: Jemma Pizzeria
Dining, News

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Set Today for New Palisades Pizzeria

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

The old-school Italian-American eatery takes over the previous location of Roco By Zach Armstrong A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new...
Upbeat, Video

(Video) Here’s Where You Can Pick Up Physical Copies of Palisades News

January 9, 2024

Read more
January 9, 2024

Our Newstands Are Located All Throughout the Palisades Business District @palisadesnews Heres where you can pick up a psychical copy...
Hard, Video

(Video) Town Clock Installed in Pacific Palisades

January 8, 2024

Read more
January 8, 2024

Each Side Spells the Town’s Name in Gold @palisadesnews Palisades now has a town clock #clock #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #westla...
Hard, Video

(Video) Kobe Bryant Mural Unveiled on Ocean Front Walk

January 4, 2024

Read more
January 4, 2024

It Depicts His “Shush” Celebration and The Black Mamba Logo @palisadesnews A new mural on Venice Beach pays homage to...

Photo: N/A
Dining, News

These Are the Food Vendors Set Up at the Mar Vista Farmers Market

January 4, 2024

Read more
January 4, 2024

This is the selection of multicultural vendors at the weekly event. Starting in 1977, the Mar Vista Farmers Market offers...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR