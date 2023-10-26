West L.A. Mexican Restaurant Chain to Open Another Santa Monica Spot

The New Outpost Along Is Reportedly Replacing the British-Themed Watering Hole Cock N’ Bull

By Zach Armstrong

Tacos Por Favor, a long-standing Mexican restaurant chain in West Los Angeles, is opening another Santa Monica location in the Ocean Park neighborhood, a store manager confirmed to Mirror Media Group.

The new outpost will sit along Lincoln Boulevard, confirmed the manager. According to Toddrickallen, the exact address is 2947 Lincoln, just a mile-and-a-half away from its existing Santa Monica store, and will replace the British-themed watering hole Cock N’ Bull.

Since 1999, Tacos Por Favor has been a family-owned L.A. franchise started by Atilano Sanchez. “Sanchez’s son, Hector, has worked alongside his father since he was young and plans to continue to share their Puebloan recipes with the community.” states its website.

The chain already has three Los Angeles-area locations including its existing Santa Monica spot on Olympic Blvd., along with spots in Venice and West L.A. Its menu features a wide array of Mexican cuisine including hard tacos, quesadillas, mulitas, taquitos, huaraches, tortas, tostadas, and more.

Earlier this year, L.A. Taco listed the chain in its “Ten Best Tacos in Venice”, describing the eatery as “a taquería with everything on the menu, from pancakes and hamburgers to a trompo in the kitchen. You can find almost anything your munchies desire, especially tacos that hit the spot when you’re in the mood for something spicy, filling, and full of flavor.”