What’s The Most Expensive Menu Item at Modo Mio?

For Guests Who Wish To Try The Northern Italian Cuisine, How Much Could They Be Paying?

By Zach Armstrong

Modo Mio serves cuisine by George Zaoui along with an informal and friendly atmosphere.

“From Val d’Aosta and Piemonte to Lombardia, Veneto and Liguria, let us take you on a journey through the flavors of Northern Italy.” the restaurant states on its website. So for guests who wish to try its cuisine, how much could they pay?

A three-way tie is on the menu for the restaurant’s most expensive item. Its Cotoletta Alla Milanese (Pounded breaded veal chop, served with chopped arugula & Roma tomato), Battuta Di Vitello (Pounded veal chop grilled with herbs & olive oil) and Nodino Modo Mio (Thick-cut veal chop, grilled & brushed with herbs & olive oil) each have a cost of $59.

Some of the other pricey options include but aren’t limited to its Scaloppine Alla Griglia ($42), Salmone In Padella ($45) and Bistecca Con Peperoni ($49).

The restaurant is located at 15200 Sunset Blvd, suite 106. Its hours include Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.